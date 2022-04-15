Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council holds Red Carpet Community Tour

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) hosted its annual “Red Carpet Community Tour” from April 4th-7th, 2022 for over thirty guests, including developers, new community leaders, retail recruitment agents, group tour operators, and tourism blog writers.

The Red Carpet Tour event showcases the community assets, amenities, and the wealth of opportunities available in Clarksville-Montgomery County. Guests enjoyed exploring local attractions, eateries, and more, plus a hard hat tour of the new F&M Bank Arena, a downtown tour, and an evening of entertainment at Old Glory Distilling Company.



This event is a unique experience for guests to learn about the assets that Clarksville-Montgomery County and the surrounding area have to offer. Highlighted areas included the Corporate Business Park, Austin Peay State University, the F&M Bank Arena, Fort Campbell, and the retail corridors. Also promoted were available property, planned updates to local infrastructure, and regional planning initiatives.



Along with visiting guests, in attendance at the reception were: local elected officials, representatives from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and the State of Tennessee Economic and Community Development (TECD), members of the EDC Board of Directors, the Chamber Board of Directors, and the Aspire Board of Directors to network and promote opportunities for growth within the community.



The Red Carpet Tour event has become to be one of the most engaging ways for the EDC to share the available resources in our community with potential prospects,” said Ginna Holleman, chair of the Clarksville-Montgomery County EDC Board of Directors. “It also serves as a unique way to incorporate our regional and local partners, who play a vital role in securing our local economic development efforts.”



“The tour operators who attended where excited and energized about what there is to do and see in Clarksville,” said Visit Clarksville Director of Tourism Sales Frances Manzitto. “We look forward to working with them to bring their groups to Clarksville for many years to come.”



“Travel influencers from Birmingham, Houston and Philadelphia enjoyed learning about and experiencing Clarksville as a destination,” said Visit Clarksville Media & Marketing Director Michelle Dickerson. “They each appreciated the variety of attractions, scenic beauty, food & beverage scene, art, architecture and heritage that we were able to fit into those few days. They immediately began sharing content with their readers.”



“This event provides a valuable format to bring together new business and community leaders, which allows for high-level network development and relationship building among business the community,” said Melinda Shepard, Executive Director, Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Through the generous funding of the Aspire Foundation, prospects and visitors were able to experience the amazing energy, opportunity, and assets that Clarksville-Montgomery County has to offer,” said Buck Dellinger, EDC CEO, and Aspire Foundation Executive Director.