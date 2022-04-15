68.1 F
Clarksville
Friday, April 15, 2022
HomePoliticsMontgomery County Highway Supervisor Jeff Bryant Endorses Wes Golden for Montgomery County...
Politics

Montgomery County Highway Supervisor Jeff Bryant Endorses Wes Golden for Montgomery County Mayor

News Staff
By News Staff
Montgomery County Highway Supervisor Jeff Bryant
Montgomery County Highway Supervisor Jeff Bryant

Election-2022Montgomery County, TN – In terms of being able to lead and manage, Wes Golden has the gift of being able to identify a problem and bring together the right people and the right departments to work together on a successful solution.

His work ethic and can-do attitude are contagious and without equal, and, as he tackles issues like infrastructure and education throughout the community, I have every confidence that he will make strides in managing these complex issues for the betterment of the community.

His ability to take a complaint and build an effective, cost-responsible solution makes him a pleasure to work with.

Wes Golden knows what it means to serve, having spent years as a firefighter and EMT, putting himself in harm’s way to protect others. After that, he was safety manager for the Martinrea corporation where he assembled teams to successfully improve the workplace safety of thousands of employees. Now as the safety manager for the City of Clarksville, he works tirelessly to make our community safer every day.
 
Wes is a father, a husband, and a proud conservative. He’s honest and hard-working, and there is simply no one better qualified to be our next County Mayor. Please join me in supporting Wes Golden for Montgomery County Mayor, and vote for him in the May 3rd Republican Primary (Early Voting April 13th-28th).
 
Respectfully,
Jeff Bryant
Montgomery County Highway Supervisor

Previous articleAustin Peay State University to showcase STEM student work to industry partners with “Innovation Experience”
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online