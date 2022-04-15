Nashville Sounds fall to Gwinnett Stripers, 2-1

Lawrenceville, GA – The Nashville Sounds never led on Friday night but had plenty of chances, suffering a 2-1 loss against the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field. The Sounds went 0-for-18 with runners in scoring position, and the six-game series is now even at two wins apiece.

The offensive struggles squandered another solid night by Sounds pitchers. Starter Josh Lindblom gave the team it’s longest outing of the year so far with 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball on five hits. His lone run allowed came in the fifth, but he got a no-decision after the Sounds tied it 1-1 in the seventh. Dustin Peterson led off with a walk, took second on a passed ball and scored on a throwing error.

After Rex Brothers and Zack Brown took over for Lindblom and delivered scoreless relief, Miguel Sanchez (1-1) entered for the eighth. He retired his first two hitters before Pat Valaika singled and scored on a William Contreras double for a 2-1 score that became the final. The Sounds had runners at second and third with no outs in the eighth and did not score, and Peterson led off the ninth with a double off Brad Brach (1-0) but was stranded at third as the game ended.



The six-game series continues Saturday at 5:05pm CT. Left-hander Ethan Small (0-0, 1.23) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (6-4), and lefty Tucker Davidson (NR) is slated for Gwinnett (5-5).

Post-Game Notes

Andruw Monasterio stole three bases on Friday night, one shy of tying a Sounds single-game record…the Sounds as a team are 11-for-11 in stolen bases this season.

The Sounds are 20-13 vs. Gwinnett going back to last season, and 22 of the 33 games have been decided by two runs or one run…the Sounds are 14-8 in those close games.

Mark Mathias went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks, raising his on-base percentage from .368 to .435.

Sounds relievers have allowed just three runs in 15 innings in the Gwinnett series (1.80 ERA).

The Sounds are 5-2 in their last seven games, all decided by two runs or one run.

