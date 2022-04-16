APSU announces that Sodexo to Become New Food Service Provider for Campus

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University has announced that Sodexo, a food service and facilities management leader, will become the new food service provider for APSU beginning July 1st, 2022.

As part of the 15-year contract, Sodexo will provide a superior residential dining program for Austin Peay State University’s students by funding a new residence dining location at the University’s Clarksville campus, as well a renovation of the food court.

These investments — part of Sodexo’s “WOW” dining program developed specifically for Austin Peay State University — will support the institution in attracting and retaining students by promoting dining as a differentiator.



“We’re excited to become the new food service leader for Austin Peay and look forward to seeing the many ways in which the newly renovated and relocated dining facilities will positively impact the campus community,” Tom Dorer, Sodexo regional vice president of operations, said. “We’re confident that these investments will ‘WOW’ the Austin Peay community.”



When complete, the new Food Hall at Catherine Evans Harvill Hall will provide students with wholesome, made-from-scratch menus, on-trend dining options, innovative scan-and-go technologies with contactless payments, and a commercial-grade cooking station where students can create their own fun dishes as part of a hands-on experience. Partnerships with Clarksville-area businesses and restaurateurs will bring local food favorites to campus to build upon community engagement.

Additional features of Sodexo’s dining program at APSU include the introduction of national brands like Panda Express and a full-service Chick-fil-A, the development of a modern, outdoor, grab-and-go café in the academic sciences area of campus, and upgraded meal plan options for students, faculty, and staff.

“Sodexo truly demonstrated an understanding of the culture of Austin Peay and of the needs of the many Governors who rely on our foodservice and dining program,” Cecil Wilson, director of APSU Housing Services, said. “Together we will build a dining program that drives the spirit of Austin Peay, brings students together, and creates an exciting vision for the future of dining.”

Sodexo’s Campus segment provides facilities management and foodservice to universities across the U.S. and globally. With nearly 50 years of experience, Sodexo focuses on improving and impacting the student experience every day, for today and tomorrow.