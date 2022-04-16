APSU Baseball beats Eastern Illinois, 8-4

Clarksville, TN – Starting pitcher Drew McIllwain held Eastern Illinois to one hit over the first six innings, leading the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team to an 8-4 Ohio Valley Conference victory in the series finale against Eastern Illinois, Saturday, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

McIllwain (3-4) allowed his first hit to second baseman Lucas Diluca – the second batter of the game. He promptly followed that by retiring the next nine batters he faced before DiLuca walked in the fourth inning. McIllwain then induced a double play and again went on a tear, retiring nine consecutive batters to get to the seventh inning.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay (14-22, 7-5 OVC) had Eastern Illinois starter Blake Malatestinic (3-2) on the ropes early. The Govs loaded the bases in the second inning with a hit batsman and back-to-back singles. However, they could not knock the Panthers starter out of the game with center fielder Skyler Luna’s sacrifice fly driving in the inning’s only run.



The Governors had more luck in the fifth, sending 11 men to the plate. Catcher Jack Alexander hit a two-run home run and designated hitter John McDonald and right fielder Harrison Brown followed with back-to-back doubles to knock Malatestinic out of the game. First baseman Ty DeLancey then hit the third double of the inning with two outs to drive in two more runs for a 7-0 lead.



Austin Peay State University would tack on one more run in the sixth with McDonald and Brown again hitting back-to-back doubles – the sixth and seventh two-baggers of the day – for a 8-0 lead.



Eastern Illinois (24-9, 7-2 OVC) broke up the shutout bid in the seventh with one out. McIllwain issued three consecutive walks to pinch hitters before left fielder Bryce Hayman hit a two-out grand slam to end McIllwain’s outing. Reliever Collin Loose struck out the second batter he faced to end the game.



McIllwain notched his third win after allowing four runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five batters in 6.2 innings.

Malatestinic surrendered five runs on seven hits and four walks over four-plus innings to suffer his second loss of the season.



Harrison Brown went 3-for-4 with two RBI, including two doubles for the Governors only multi-hit outing of the finale.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns to action with a Tuesday 6:00pm contest against Southern Illinois at The Hand. The Governors then return to the road for a three-game OVC series at SIU Edwardsville, Friday-Sunday, in Edwardsville, Illinois.