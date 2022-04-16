APSU Baseball falls in Eleven Innings to Eastern Illinois, 11-9

Clarksville, TN – Left fielder Gino Avros’ ninth-inning sacrifice fly helped the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team force extra innings but Eastern Illinois scored twice in the 11th inning to claim a multi-day Ohio Valley Conference contest, 11-9, on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

After Avros tied the game, 9-9, the two teams went quietly in the 10th inning. And moments after the inning concluded storms moved into the area and forced a postponement of action until Saturday morning.

When the game resumed, Eastern Illinois (24-8, 7-1 OVC) quickly got on the scoreboard. After shortstop Ja’lili Akbar walked to start the 11th inning. Reliever Luke Brown (3-4) struck out the next batter he faced and then induced a ground ball that could’ve possibly ended the inning. Instead, an error resulted in no outs. Right fielder Logan Eickhoff singled to drive in the go-ahead run and designated hitter Nathan Aide provided a sacrifice fly for an 11-9 lead.



Austin Peay (13-22, 6-5 OVC) could not breakthrough in its half of the 11th against Panthers reliever Jackson Nichols. The Govs were retired in order to end the game for Nichols’ first save of 2022.



The marathon affair started quickly with neither team getting onto the scoreboard through four innings. Eastern Illinois scored first courtesy catcher Grant Lashure’s solo home run in the fifth. The Panthers then extended their lead to 3-0 with a pair of sixth-inning runs.



Austin Peay State University leveled the score with a three-run sixth with shortstop John Bolton’s sacrifice fly tying the game. The Governors took the lead in the seventh on designated hitter John McDonald’s RBI single for a 4-3 lead.



Then things went sideways for both team’s bullpens in a wild eighth inning. Eastern Illinois sent 12 men to the plate in its half of the inning and scored six times without an extra-base hit. First baseman Nicholas Rucker’s two-run single was the Panthers biggest contributor as they built a 9-4 lead.



APSU then sent eight men to the plate in its half of the eighth, scoring four times to get back within a run, 9-8. First baseman Ty Delancey drove in two with a single and McDonald picked up two more runs with his single, setting up the ninth inning.



McDonald led the APSU Govs with a 3-for-5, four RBI performance. Bolton and center fielder Skyler Luna each had two hits. Eight of the nine Govs starters finished the game with a base hit.



Lashure went 4-for-4 with two RBI to lead Eastern Illinois offense. Third baseman Dalton Doyle and Eickhoff each were 3-for-6. Four different EIU hitters had two RBI each.