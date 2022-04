Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team forged a ninth-inning comeback to force extra innings but lightning and eventually rain forced the suspension of the Ohio Valley Conference contest against Eastern Illinois.

The Governors and Panthers will resume Friday’s game, which is tied 9-9 after 10 innings, on Saturday at 1:00pm.



Following the conclusion of the game, the teams will play the series finale, which will be a seven-inning game in accordance with league rules.



The remainder of Game 2 and all of Game 3 will be available on ESPN+.