Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball brings on Kelechi Okworogwo for 2022-23 Season

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball head coach Nate James announced the addition of forward Kelechi Okworogwo to the 2022-23 recruiting class.

The 6’6″ athletic forward from Brooklyn, New York, played last season at Westminster School and was named All-NEPSAC Honorable Mention. At Westminster School, Okworogwo averaged 17.1 points per game while tallying six double-doubles. Last June in his first game at the NEPSAC Showcase, Okworogwo scored 22 points to go along with 10 rebounds and four blocks.

“I felt right at home at Austin Peay,” said Okworogwo. “Coach James and his coaching staff are a really good group of experienced coaches. I think APSU will give me the best opportunity to learn, develop and become a pro. Heading down to Tennessee will take me out of my comfort zone, which will be good for me to grow as a person, both on and off the court.” (Brooklyn Sports World/The Sports Scope).



Prior to Westminster School, Okworogwo played at Brooklyn Collegiate where during a truncated 2021 campaign, he averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks per game. Last summer, Okworogwo played on the AAU circuit with CM3 Elite where he most notably averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds per contest at the HoopGroup Jam Fest.



Okworogwo joins forward Nathan Moore and guard Guy Fauntleroy as part of the Govs 2022-23 recruiting class.

