Marsha Blackburn, Colleagues Urge the Joe Biden Administration to Extend Title 42 Order

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) along with Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) sent a letter to U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas regarding the dangerous and reckless decision to rescind the Title 42 Order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which permits the immediate expulsion of illegal immigrants who attempt to cross the southern border.

“Rescinding the Title 42 Order during a border crisis, and with knowledge of a building surge of illegal immigrants, presents a serious threat to public safety,” the senators wrote.



“This decision is being made amidst alarming reports the Administration is preparing for a surge of 170,000 illegal immigrants who will attempt to enter the United States if the Biden Administration rescinds Title 42,” the senators continued. “Other reports state that the Department of Homeland Security estimates up to 60,000 illegal immigrants are already waiting at the border in anticipation of this policy being rescinded.”



“This massive surge of illegal immigrants would be on top of a historic influx of illegal immigrants which has occurred during the Biden Administration. These shocking numbers show that, as much as the Biden Administration would like to wish away this crisis, the Administration’s policies have driven a surge to the border by illegal immigrants who believe they can illegally enter our country without consequences. The damage done by the Biden Administration’s failed border policies have served to draw more illegal immigrants to our border with false promises of amnesty,” the senators concluded.

Read the full letter here.