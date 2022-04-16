Montgomery County Assessor of Property Erinne Hester endorses Neil Stauffer for District Attorney

Clarksville, TN – I am proud to announce my endorsement of Republican Neil Stauffer for District Attorney of the 19th Judicial District, which includes Montgomery County and Robertson County.

Neil is a veteran with an impressive prosecutorial history at Fort Campbell, one of the Army’s busiest criminal law offices. He continues to serve as a Judge Advocate in the Army Reserve (Major). Neil is also a husband, a father, and is active in his local church.

A few weeks ago, I had the privilege to hear Neil summarize his plan for our DA’s office. In that brief recap, Neil shared his plan for the office while also impressing unto me the importance that office has to this community.

Most people don’t often interact with the DA’s office and therefore may not have an awareness of the importance of that office in our daily lives. Neil’s platform smartly and strategically addresses the public safety needs of our growing community, while at the same time focusing efforts to increase awareness and resources toward victim advocacy.



Neil will be a District Attorney who will seek justice, enforce the law equally and fairly, build relationships with both law enforcement and the community, and work to prevent and reduce crime. Neil’s plan to do this will incorporate specialized training, as well as harnessing the latest technology in the courtroom to enhance case presentation on behalf of victims and their families.



As our community continues to experience unprecedented growth, these are the things I want for the security of my friends and family…and for yours. I invite you to go to neilstauffer.com and learn more about Neil’s experience and platform.



Lastly, I ask you to join me in voting for Neil Stauffer for District Attorney in the May 3rd Republican Primary.



Early Voting runs from April 13th until April 28th at your local election commission.



Respectfully,

Erinne Hester

Montgomery County Assessor of Property