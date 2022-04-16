Montgomery County County Commissioner Joe Smith endorses Wes Golden for Montgomery County Mayor

Montgomery County, TN – It is my honor to announce my endorsement and full support of Republican Wes Golden in his bid to be our next Montgomery County Mayor. Wes has clear ideas to address the challenges and realize the opportunities in our community, and he has the proven ability to turn those ideas into productive action.

His practical and executive experience from the public and private sectors, his lifelong commitment to service in our community, and his upstanding character and tireless work ethic all prepare him to skillfully administer our county government and make the right decisions for our future.

As our next County Mayor, Wes Golden will champion the development and implementation of a new, comprehensive plan to responsibly manage Montgomery County’s growth. He strongly advocates that the plan must be proactive, fully addressing our community’s needs in the future, in addition to those in the present. As your County Commissioner, I look forward to working alongside Wes Golden to formulate that plan and securing much-needed investments in our county infrastructure, schools, and public safety without raising our taxes.



Starting day one, Wes Golden is equipped to effectively implement his ideas in Montgomery County.



Through his service as a Firefighter and EMT for Clarksville Fire Rescue, and his work as a Safety Manager in the manufacturing industry and with the City of Clarksville, he is a seasoned decision-maker in large-scale, fast-paced, and high-pressure settings. Additionally, his extensive volunteerism for many local causes, starting in his youth with Bikers Who Care, attunes him to a wide range of perspectives in our community. Because of his resume, his moral fortitude, and his exceptional diligence, I have every confidence that Wes Golden will serve us very successfully as our next County Mayor.



In the upcoming Republican Primary Election, May 3rd (Early Voting April 13th-28th), please join me in voting for Wes Golden as our next Montgomery County Mayor.



Respectfully,

Joe Smith

County Commissioner, District 3