Nashville Sounds begin Six-Game Homestand against Charlotte Knights on Tuesday, April 19th

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns home to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, April 19th for its second homestand of the 2022 season.

The Sounds welcome in the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox) for a six-game series.

Listed below are the promotions for the homestand.

Nashville Sounds vs. Charlotte

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Sensory Inclusive™ Night with Kulture City – The Nashville Sounds and First Horizon Park have been certified as Sensory Inclusive, joining the Tennessee Titans, Nashville Predators and Nashville SC to become the first United States city to have all professional sports teams as Sensory Inclusive. For the first time ever at First Horizon Park, sensory bags will be available for rent free of charge for those in need. Included in the bags are headphones, fidget toys and ID cards.

Sensory Inclusive Jersey Auction – As part of First Horizon Park becoming sensory inclusive, the team will wear specialty sensory-friendly jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned online beginning Monday, April 18th and concluding Monday, April 25. The jersey auction will benefit Borderless Arts TN.



Tito’s Tail Waggin’ Tuesday – Bring your favorite four-legged friend to First Horizon Park. Tickets start at $30.00 ($25.00 for humans; $5.00 for dog). Proceeds from all dog tickets will benefit Comfort Connections. Limit of one dog per human. Please note all dogs must enter through the Right Field Gate on Rep. John Lewis Way. The Vanderbilt Health Picnic Place will be reserved for all dogs and owners in attendance. All dog owners are required to sign a waiver and present proof of updated rabies vaccination.

Nashville Sounds vs. Charlotte

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Kroger Wednesday – Fans can purchase four (4) Select Section tickets, four (4) hot dogs (4) and four (4) Pepsi fountain sodas for just $44.00. Kroger Wednesday tickets must be purchased at the Nashville Sounds Ticket Office by showing proof of the Kroger mobile app.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi – Fans can win select prizes throughout the night and earn the opportunity to run the bases postgame with a Sounds win.

Nashville Sounds vs. Charlotte

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

Nashville Sounds vs. Charlotte

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

FOX 17 News Friday with dueling pianos – Set up near the Field Suites, fans can enjoy music throughout the night played by dueling pianos.

Earth Day Celebration – Fans can visit informational displays on the concourse featuring Greenways Nashville, Urban Green Lab and the Adventure Science Center.

Music City Creative pop-up shop on the First Horizon Park concourse.

Nashville Sounds vs. Charlotte

6:35pm | Gates open at 5:30pm

Hit City Saturday Series: R.A. Dickey Shirsey Giveaway presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans).

Hit City Saturday with a pregame concert by Brian Brown under the guitar scoreboard from 5:30pm-6:00pm.

STEM Saturday – Informational tables and interactive activities on the concourse for fans featuring the Adventure Science Center, Mr. Bond’s Science Guys and Mathnasium.

Music City Creative pop-up shop on the First Horizon Park concourse.

Nashville Sounds vs. Charlotte

2:05pm | Gates open at 1:00pm

Youth Sports Day pregame parade presented by Delta Dental.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Horizon.

Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single-game ticket prices at First Horizon Park. The offer is valid for four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55+ and government-issued military I.D. required at the Ticket Office). The senior discount is available for Sunday-Wednesday games only. Subject to availability; no phone orders.

The Nashville Sounds media partners include Midwest Communications, Cumulus Media Nashville, FOX 17 News and Cromwell Media Nashville.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.