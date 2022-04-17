Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf has Four Govs earn All-OVC Honors

Muscle Shoals, AL – On the eve of the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Golf Championship, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf seniors Shelby Darnell and Taylor Dedmen and freshman Erica Scutt were named to the All-OVC Team, with Scutt and fellow freshman Kaley Campbell receiving All-OVC Newcomer Team recognition, the league announced Saturday.

Austin Peay State University and Morehead State each had a league-leading three All-OVC selections with Belmont and Murray State rounding out the all-conference team with two selections each. The Governors also led the way with two all-newcomer selections, Belmont, Morehead State, and Murray State each had one golfer on the newcomer team.



A Madisonville, Kentucky native, Darnell picked up her second-career All-OVC honor after posting a 76.86 stroke average this season, which ranked seventh in the OVC. Darnell has seen 18 of her 22 rounds count towards the team score this season, which is tied for second-most by a Governor.



Dedmen, who earned her third-career All-OVC recognition, played in just a dozen rounds during the regular season, but all 12 of them counted towards Austin Peay State University’s team score. The senior from Plant City, Florida ranked second in the OVC with a 75.25 stroke average and was the only APSU Gov to win a tournament this season, claiming Southern Illinois’ Diane Daugherty Invitational with an eagle on the final hole.



A freshman from Alpharetta, Georgia, Scutt is the first Governor to earn All-OVC honors as a freshman since Dedmen during the 2019 season. Scutt, who was the only golfer in the league to earn both all-conference and all-newcomer honors this season, led the OVC with a 75.18 stroke average this season and had a team-leading six rounds at even or under par. In the 22 rounds she played during her debut season, Scutt led Austin Peay with 20 rounds that counted towards Austin Peay’s team score.



Finally, Campbell gives the Governors two OVC All-Newcomer Team selections in the same season for the first time in program history. The freshman from Ethridge, Tennessee had a 78.67 stroke average this season, which ranked 12th in the OVC. Campbell also had 18 of her 22 rounds count towards the team score and had four rounds at even or under par this season – both of which were the second-best marks by a Gov.



The Austin Peay State University women’s golf team tees off at the OVC Women’s Golf Championship at 8:40am on The Fighting Joe course at The Shoals on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. The Governors are paired with Tennessee Tech in the first round of the tournament and live scoring will be available through GolfStat.com.



2021-22 All-Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Golf Teams

All-OVC Team

Shelby Darnell, Austin Peay

Taylor Dedmen, Austin Peay

Erica Scutt, Austin Peay

Cameron Fish, Belmont

Delia Gibbs, Belmont

Bridget Connolly, Morehead State

Olivia Hensley, Morehead State

MacKenzie Neal, Morehead State

Payton Carter, Murray State

Ana Picchi, Murray State

All-OVC Newcomer Team

Kaley Campbell, Austin Peay

Erica Scutt, Austin Peay

Kendall Maynard, Belmont

Hanna Montgomery, Morehead State

Alma Garcia, Murray State