Clarksville’s Customs House Museum May 2022 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in May at the Museum include Bold Expressions: Society of Animal Artists: The Animals of North America, Bold Expressions: The Art of Stephanie J. Brown, Breaking Through: The Rise of American Women Artists, Remembering Frank Adkins, Jazz in June: An Evening with Cindy McElroy, Museum Discovery Quest.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Tennessee Wild Side

May 3rd – June 22nd | Bruner & Orgain Galleries

Learn about the wildlife of Middle Tennessee with this hands-on look at rivers, caves and other local habitats. Check out the bats in Dunbar Cave, identify animal footprints and more!

Society of Animal Artists: The Animals of North America

May 5th – June 26th | Crouch Gallery

The Society of Animal Artists is devoted to promoting excellence in the artistic portrayal of domesticated and wild animals in art. This year’s special exhibition celebrates the creatures found here in North America with over 50 artworks from artists around the world.

Remembering Frank Adkins

Through June 26th | Lobby

Lieutenant Colonel Frank Adkins was the most decorated Montgomery County resident to have served in World War II. This collection of photographs, documents and other artifacts illustrates the courage of this hometown hero.

Bold Expressions: The Art of Stephanie J. Brown

Through May 29th | Harvill Gallery

Stephanie J. Brown is an empowered artist, activist, and author who shines a light on self-awareness, survival and pride through her work. “I love to represent the African diaspora by painting faces and accentuating our bold features. I include bold colors, which spiritually represent chakras.”

Breaking Through: The Rise of American Women Artists

Through May 29th | Kimbrough & Jostens Galleries

This juried show features over 100 paintings and sculptures by members of American Women Artists (AWA) from across the country. AWA is an organization that aims to increase the number of professional opportunities for women in the visual fine arts.

Explorers Landing: Exploring Our Town

Open Now on the Lower Level

New Memories, New Adventures, New Explorers Landing! Explore our town with timeless favorites like the Bubble Cave and McGregor’s Market and new discoveries like the Landing and Car Ramp. It’s an adventure for all ages.

Museum Events

The Big Payback

May 4th, 6:00pm – May 5th, 6:00pm

The Museum is participating in The Big Payback, a 24-hour online giving day for Middle Tennessee nonprofits. The Museum aims to reach at least $10,000 in total donations during the fundraiser. All donations support the Museum in creating educational programming for children and adults, preserving our historical collection and maintaining our award-winning exhibitions. Early donations open on April 27th at 6:00pm and the donations can be given online through May 5th at 6:00pm at https://www.thebigpayback.org/CustomsHouseMuseum.

¡La Gran Payback! Fundraising Event

May 4th, 5:30pm – 7:30pm

To celebrate the Big Payback, the Museum is hosting a fiesta-style event that is FREE and open to the public. Join us for Taqueria Lo Arado Jalisco food truck, drinks, festive music, and free Museum admission! You will be able to donate to The Big Payback at the event.

First Thursday Art Walk

May 5th, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

The Museum will offer free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Vansauwa’s Tacos & Vegan Eats food truck will be serving up delicious eats in the Courtyard.

Jazz in June: An Evening with Cindy McElroy

June 11th, 6:00pm – 9:00pm

The Museum welcomes local musician Cindy McElroy, accompanied by well-known Nashville musicians Regi & Joseph Wooten, to the second annual Jazz in June fundraiser. Enjoy a night of soulful jazz, food, drinks and dancing! Tickets go on sale soon – keep an eye on the Museum’s website for more info!

Museum Programs

Family Art Saturday: Fork Painting

May 28th, drop by between 10:00am–12:00pm & 2:00pm–4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Artists may use more than brushes to paint – sometimes they use other objects such as string, sponges and even forks! Let’s use forks to paint bears and other animals like those found in the exhibit Society of Animal Artists: The Animals of North America. Some paints may stain, please dress accordingly.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Museum Discovery Quest

Free with membership or paid admission | Developed for school-age children

Free Take It N’ Make It Activity

Explore Museum exhibits with your family in a creative way with Museum Discovery Quests – entertaining, self-guided “scavenger hunts” that pique kids’ curiosities and captivate their attention. Several different themes are offered, and all of them include a free Take It N’ Make It activity packet for kids to make a fun project at home. Sign up for a Perks Pass to win a free prize from Seasons: The Museum Store after finishing three Quests.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays, 1:00pm – 4:00pm and Wednesdays, 10:00am – 12:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Astronomy Sale

Offer expires May 31st, 2022

National Astronomy Day starts on May 7th, and Seasons is celebrating all month long with 15% off all science-related items (members receive 25% off). Create your own solar system diorama, play with a night sky frisbee, and more with brand new items at Seasons!

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org