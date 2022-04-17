Marsha Blackburn Report: He is Risen

Washington, D.C. – “The angel said to the women, ‘Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay.”— Matthew 28: 5–6

Easter is a reminder for us all to place our hope in Jesus Christ. I will be spending this Sunday with my family, and I hope you all can do the same. I wish your family a blessed Easter celebration. He is risen!

I visited Fort Campbell this week to discuss this year’s national defense bill. Supporting our courageous men and women in uniform remains among my top priorities. We owe them so much! I also visited Cheatham County, Robertson County, and Dickson County to discuss economic growth and workforce development.

Instead of building the wall or backing law enforcement, the White House is choosing to make the border less secure. Reversing President Donald trump’s Title 42 policy will make it harder for CBP officers to quickly send illegal immigrants back to their home countries, and impossible for officers to follow the administration’s own strict COVID testing protocols.

By ending Title 42, but extending mask mandates on planes and creating a $10 billion COVID relief plan, the Joe Biden administration is signaling that COVID-19 is over for illegal immigrants, but not for Americans.

That’s why I wrote a letter urging the Biden administration to abandon their open borders agenda. Until President Joe Biden prioritizes order, every town will be a border town, and every state will be a border state.

The Volunteer State has a rich history with Tennessee Walking Horses, but caustic chemicals, pressure shoeing, and other harmful practices pose a threat to the industry. I am pleased to introduce legislation that will support the Tennessee Walking Horse industry and protect the safety of horses, breeders, and competitors.

