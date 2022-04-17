Montgomery County Commissioner David Harper announces Endorsement of Neil Stauffer

Clarksville, TN – District 15 Montgomery County Commissioner David Harper endorses Neil Stauffer for District Attorney, stating: It is my great pleasure to announce my wholehearted endorsement of Republican Neil Stauffer and his candidacy to be our next District Attorney, 19th Judicial District, in Montgomery County and Robertson County.

Neil is steadfast to his principles as a constitutional conservative. By applying his outstanding professional ability and experience, he will put those principles into practice more productively than any other candidate.

Much to his credit, he has conscientiously spent the past two years gathering perspectives from voters across the 19th Judicial District. Thanks in no small part to his exceptional diligence on the campaign trail, Neil has correctly identified his priorities as our next District Attorney and presented a decisive action plan to make our neighborhoods and communities safer.

I have had the pleasure of being the chair of the Government and Media Day for Leadership Clarksville for the last 7 years and in that role, I met Neil when he was in the class of 2021. This role has afforded me the opportunity to meet people who are interested in being leaders in our community.



One of the things that struck me immediately about Neil was his warmth and his emphasis on family values. As a father, I appreciate a man that has those types of core values and exhibits those beliefs in the way he lives. I have complete confidence that when Neil says he will do something, that he will find the way to get it done.



Neil will implement his action plan to make the DA’s Office more accountable, efficient, and transparent.



Responding to the growth and the expanding caseload in our communities, Neil will coordinate with our legislators to acquire the resources the office needs to adapt successfully, such as additional Assistant District Attorneys and Investigators.



Furthermore, he will invest in training and developing personnel, so that together, they can efficiently and expertly prosecute every kind of criminal case. Neil’s tough and smart approach as our next District Attorney will modernize the DA’s Office to more effectively pursue justice, protect victims, and keep crime off our streets.



Please join me as I cast my vote for Neil Stauffer to be the next District Attorney in the 19th Judicial District. Early voting is ongoing through April 28th, and Election Day is Tuesday, May 3rd.



Yours Truly,

David Harper

Montgomery County Commissioner, District 15