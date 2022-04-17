53.8 F
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson Announces Endorsement of Wes Golden for County Mayor

Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson
Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson

Election-2022Montgomery County, TN – I am honored to announce my endorsement and full support of Wes Golden to be our next Montgomery County Mayor.

I have had the opportunity to work with Wes during the last couple of years. During that time, I quickly noticed that he has the right personality and interpersonal skills that are highly important to serve in this capacity. More importantly, Wes is a Christian who is devoted to his family and cares about our community.

Looking at his experience, I know that Wes possesses a high level of diverse experience in the private and public sector. He managed the safety program for more than 14,000 people during his time working at Martinrea International Inc., and currently serves as the Health and Safety Manager for the City of Clarksville. Wes has also served the public safety interests of Clarksville and Montgomery County as a firefighter and EMT.

As Montgomery County continues to rapidly grow, we MUST have a County Mayor who is not afraid to make wise and necessary investments that will allow our County and citizens to prosper. This includes infrastructure investments that will help reinforce and grow our tax base, and progressive investments in Public Safety to ensure that we are ahead of the curve when it comes to protecting citizens as we grow.
 
I am confident that Wes Golden is the right choice for Montgomery County during this particular time in our history. It is for all of these reasons that I give Wes my endorsement and support to be our next Montgomery County Mayor.
 
Respectfully,
 
Sheriff John S. Fuson

