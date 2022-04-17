Nashville Sounds blank Gwinnett Stripers, 3-0

Lawrenceville, GA – Nashville pitchers continued their dominance with another shutout performance over the Gwinnett Stripers Sunday afternoon at Coolray Field. Caleb Boushley and five relievers kept the Stripers off the board in a series-clinching 3-0 win.

With the win over Gwinnett, the Sounds have won their first two series of the season for the first time since 2010 when they started 7-1. It also marked the first time Nashville has recorded back-to-back shutouts since September 16th and 17th, 2021 at Gwinnett.

Boushley picked up where Ethan Small and Nashville relievers left off Saturday night when he delivered five shutout innings to notch his first win of the season. Boushley yielded only two hits and one walk while recording six strikeouts.



The bullpen combination of Connor Sadzeck, Rex Brothers, Hobie Harris, J.C. Mejia and Miguel Sánchez covered the final four innings. Sánchez fired a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his first save of the season.



The only scoring of the day came via the long ball for Nashville. With two outs in the top of the fourth, Jon Singleton drew a walk off Kyle Muller and Tyler White made the free pass hurt when he launched a two-run blast to left-center to give the Sounds a 2-0 lead.



Pablo Reyes provided Nashville with an insurance run in the top of the ninth when he started the inning with a solo home run off Dylan Lee.



The Sounds return home to First Horizon Park on Tuesday, April 19th to begin a six-game series against Charlotte. Right-hander Dylan File (0-0, 9.00) starts for Nashville. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville has notched back-to-back shutout wins for the first time this year, and for the first time since they accomplished the feat September 16 and 17, 2021 at Gwinnett.

Today’s win clinched another series win for Nashville. It’s the first time the Sounds have won their first two series of the year since 2010 when they started 7-1.

Caleb Boushley earned his first win of the season (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 K).

Tyler White homered for the second consecutive game and has three on the season. The last time White homered in consecutive games was September 9 and 10, 2021 with Triple-A Buffalo vs. Syracuse.

Connor Sadzeck and Hobie Harris each appeared in their fifth game of the season. Neither has allowed a run in 10.2 combined innings.

Nashville lowered its team ERA to 2.89 – the best in the International League.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com