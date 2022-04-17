Roxy Regional Theatre to hold Film Screening of “Found at the Steps” on April 24th

Clarksville, TN – On Sunday, April 24th, 2022 at 2:00pm, the film Found at the Steps will be debuting to the Clarksville community, free of charge, at the Roxy Regional Theatre. – On Sunday, April 24th, 2022 at 2:00pm, the filmwill be debuting to the Clarksville community, free of charge, at the Roxy Regional Theatre.

A Christian short film created by Kaitlyn Williams and Lane Lewis of Three Eighteen Productions, Found at the Steps tells the story of a young woman who is left homeless after the death of her parents, and how she struggles with her faith in both God and humanity.

Nominated for “Best Short Film” at the 2020 International Christian Music and Film Festival in Orlando, Florida, this film is appropriate for all ages and illustrates a powerful and positive message of hope and healing to help others in their daily lives. Nominated for “Best Short Film” at the 2020 International Christian Music and Film Festival in Orlando, Florida, this film is appropriate for all ages and illustrates a powerful and positive message of hope and healing to help others in their daily lives.



Williams is currently a graduate student at Austin Peay State University, and Lewis graduated from Austin Peay State University in 2016 and Western Kentucky University in 2018. Any questions about the film can be directed to producer Kaitlyn Williams at 615.587.3929 or mkaitlynwilliams@gmail.com. Tickets for this screening are FREE but must be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to the screening).