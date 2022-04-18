APSU This Week: Plant the Campus Red coming on Thursday

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) to hold Plant the Campus Red on Thursday, April 21st, 2022.

Plant the Campus Red brings faculty, staff, and students together to plant flowers, trees, and shrubs in designated landscaping beds across campus with assistance from the Montgomery County Master Gardeners.

This year’s Plant the Campus Red is from 1:30pm to 4:00pm across campus.

The schedule is:

1:30pm | Morgan University Center (MUC) Plaza | Sign in and get into planting groups.

2:00pm | MUC Plaza | Depart for planting sites on campus and begin planting.

4:00pm | various planting sites | Conclude planting.

Earth Week Events Every Day



Earth Day is on Friday, April 22nd, and the office of Community Engagement and Sustainability has events planned every day.

They include:

Upcycling Crafts 11:00am-1:00pm Monday at the office’s MUC table.

Edith Pettus Park & APSU Greenway Cleanup 4:00pm-6:00pmMonday.

Pine Cone Bird Feeders 11:00am-1:00pm Tuesday at the MUC table.

Sustainability Club meeting 5:00pm-6:30pm Tuesday at the Outdoor Education Center at 529 York Street.

Hemp & Natural Fiber Crafts 10:00am-noon Wednesday at the MUC table.

iNaturalist in the Field 12:45pm-2:00pm Wednesday at Sundquist Science Complex Room E215.

Community Engagement & Sustainability Lunch & Learn noon-1:00pm Thursday at MUC Room 103A.

Plant the Campus Red, as noted above, 1:30pm-4:00pm Thursday at MUC Plaza.

Earth Fair 10:00am-1:00pm Friday at MUC Plaza.

Cumberland River Cleanup 1:30pm-4:00pm Friday at MUC Plaza.

John Stafford II to lead discussion titled ‘The Black Misunderstanding’

John Stafford II will visit Austin Peay State University on Thursday, 21st to lead a discussion about how to improve African American performance practice in music education at 12:45pm.

The discussion, titled “The Black Misunderstanding,” will be in the George and Sharon Mabry Concert Hall. Stafford is an associate professor of music, director of choral activities, and co-coordinator of the music department at Kansas City Kansas Community College.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by the Austin Peay State University Department of Music and the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts.

APSU Art + Design celebrates Student Work with annual Juried Exhibition

The APSU Department of Art + Design will celebrate the end of the 2021-22 academic year with the 54th Annual Juried Student Exhibition. The professionally juried exhibition in The New Gallery runs through April 27th.

The exhibition will culminate with a reception and awards ceremony will be held on April 27th from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. All are invited to attend the free ceremony.

The exhibition showcases the best artwork produced by students during the past year and allows students to participate in a professional exhibition where a qualified juror selects artwork and artistic merit awards.



The department will announce jury award winners – along with CECA Purchase Award and Summer Research Award recipients on April 27th at the 5:30pm awards ceremony.



For more information on this exhibition, contact Michael Dickins, gallery director, at dickinsm@apsu.edu.

