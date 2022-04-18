Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for April 18th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 18th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Majesty is an adult, female Cattle Dog/ Hound mix. Majesty is a medium-sized dog, up to date on vaccinations, and will be spayed before leaving the shelter. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Rurley is a young female Domestic Shorthair cat with the sweetest face. She is fully vetted, updated shots, litter trained, and will be spayed before leaving the shelter.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Nagini is an adult female medium-sized Domestic Shorthair. Nagini had a tough beginning and was very timid around other cats and animals. She is starting to get more comfortable with her foster family allowing for plenty of affection. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She would thrive as an only cat or a “plus one” with another confident cat to show her the ropes. She does enjoy her own cat tower to play and retreat to when she needs quiet time.

Nagini can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Slate is a darling 9-week-old kitten. He is FELV/FIV negative, up to date on age-appropriate shots, dewormed, flea treatment, litter trained, and will come with a neuter voucher for when he is about 5-6 months old.

Slate can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is still looking for his forever home. This wonderful guy is just a young bundle of energy and love. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained, knows basic commands and needs to be the only dog. He also needs a cat-free home. With all his energy he might be too much for small children so older, respectful children should be fine.

Drako needs a home where he has a strong leader not afraid to set boundaries and outlets to burn off that energy. Hiking, jogging, swimming and even long walks will help. Once his energy is gone he settles down nicely inside. A fenced yard will also be perfect to help him run off that energy.

Come meet Drako through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Bentley is an adult male 6-year-old mixed breed. This guy is fully vetted, microchipped, shots updated, housetrained, and neutered. He is affectionate and does well in the car and in the bath! He is selective with his dog friends so a meeting will be required if there are other dogs in the house.

Bentley can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Autuma is a pretty snow-white Pomeranian/Chihuahua mix. She is roughly 2 and half years old and weighs just over 16 pounds. She is fully vetted, spayed, and loves to just sit with you for hours! Autuma is house trained. No small children or large dogs in the home please. She will do fine with small dogs and older, respectful children.

You can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Ragnar is just the sweetest Pyrenees little ( for now anyway) guy! 3 months old, 2nd round of vaccinations and deworming. He is available with his brother Uther. They look almost identical!. These babies had a bit of a rough start and are shy at first so a family with lots of love and patience will be ideal. They love toys and are slowly learning to trust people. Knowledge of the breed is desirable.

These boys can be adopted separately or together! Pyrenees are LGD ( Livestock Guarding Dogs) and have a strong sense of protecting what’s theirs. A family willing to work with them and not be afraid to set strong boundaries will be great. They will be big boys. They both will love any outdoor activities and a fenced yard with room to run and play would be ideal.

If you want to meet Ragnar and Uther please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Katiana is a 9-month-old little girl who will keep you on your toes! She absolutely loves everyone and gets along with other cats and cat-friendly dogs. Fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is a busy girl, doing zoomies around the room and playing with her toys, and carrying them everywhere. She loves to sleep with her people too. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on her please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.