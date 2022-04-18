Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development asks for Public Comment on State Broadband Map

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced today the state broadband map is now available for public comment.

The map is available on the TNECD mapping site, and the public comment period closes on May 30th, 2022.

TNECD invites broadband providers, local leaders, and community members to provide input on the map via TNECD’s broadband site.



“We are fortunate to have a governor that believes all of Tennessee succeeds when rural Tennessee succeeds, so launching our state’s broadband map is a step forward in bringing faster technology to every corner of the state,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said. “TNECD looks forward to working with Connected Nation and our Tennessee providers to ensure that our communities have the resources and infrastructure in place to further boost the quality of life experienced across our state.”



Under contract with TNECD, Connected Nation requested data from providers in Tennessee to create a statewide broadband map. The map includes information, searchable by address, for all 95 counties by covering broadband availability, speeds, and technology types.

In 2021, the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR) recommended that Tennessee join several other states in creating a broadband availability map. Once complete, the map is intended to be used for state broadband funding decisions, as well as serve as a community planning resource.

“Our state map will play an important role in helping our team make informed decisions about where to invest broadband funding, both for infrastructure and adoption programs,” TNECD Broadband Director Taylre Beaty said.

Following the May 30th, 2022, deadline, TNECD will work with Connected Nation to make any necessary validations and adjustments to the map. TNECD anticipates releasing an updated version of the map in late summer 2022.

