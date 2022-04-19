APSU Baseball catcher Jack Alexander named to Buster Posey Award Watch List

Wichita, KS – The Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission added Austin Peay State University senior catcher Jack Alexander to the official watch list for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award Monday.

Alexander, of Belton, Missouri, was one of 11 additions to the official watch list who joined a group of 76 catchers named to the initial watch list in March. The Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award is presented annually to the top NCAA Division I collegiate catcher.

Earlier this season, Alexander earned national recognition with D1Baseball.com naming him the No. 22 catcher in Division I on its March 29th Position Power Rankings powered by Rapsodo.



Entering the week, Alexander leads the Ohio Valley Conference in batting average (.388, 49th in Division I), is fourth in OVC with a .472 on-base percentage, third in slugging percentage (.694, 55th), second in doubles (15, 20th), fourth in RBI (36, 93rd), seventh in home runs (8), and 10th in walks (21).



Defensively, Alexander has 17 runners caught stealing in 2022, tied for eighth-most in program history and nine off the program’s single-season record held by Brendan Loughrey (2000) and A.J. Ellis (2002). That total ranks second among Division I catchers this season behind California’s Cole Elvis (18) and tied with Texas’ Silas Ardoin and North Carolina A&T’s Canyon Brown.



Alexander is the second APSU Govs catcher to earn recognition on the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award watch list all time, joining David Martinez, who was a member of the 2019 watch list.



The watch list will be updated again on May 4th and then narrowed down to the semifinalists, announced on May 19th. Ballots will be sent to the national voting committee at the end of May for a vote to determine the three finalists, announced on June 7th. A final vote among the national committee will occur during the College World Series, with the finalists traveling to Wichita, where the winner will be announced on June 29th.