APSU Men’s Golf travels to Western Kentucky for Match Play

Clarksville, TN – In its final tune-up before the Ohio Valley Conference Championships, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team heads to Bowling Green, KY, for a one-day match play against Western Kentucky Wednesday, April 20th.

The match will be played at the Indian Hills Country Club. The course is a par 72, length of 6,676 yards.

Wednesday’s match will be the third match play event for the Govs this season, having done so at the Battle of the Border against Murray State and the Carpenter/Chaney Classic. Leading the way for the Govs during match play has been freshman Reece Britt, compiling a record of 3-0-1. Behind Britt are Micah Knisley and Jordan Rodriguez with two wins each.



Austin Peay State University is coming off a stellar performance last week, placing tied for fifth at the MU Tiger Invitational, April 11th-12th. The APSU Govs placed tied for fifth with a season-best team score of 868 with three Govs placing in the top 25. Knisley shot 1-under 215 to finish tied for 15th, followed by Adam Van Raden finishing tied for 24th at 3-over 219.



At the MU Tiger Invitational, Austin Peay State University led the field with five eagles, three of which came during the final round. Van Raden and Knisley led the APSU Govs with two each with Knisley earning two eagles during the final round of competition.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

Following Wednesday’s match play, the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team heads to Cape Girardeau, MO, for the Ohio Valley Conference Championships, April 24th-25th. APSU will look to claim its eighth OVC title and the first since 2012-13.