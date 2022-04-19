APSU Men’s Tennis loses at Tennessee Tech, 6-1

Cookeville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team claimed the doubles point in its Ohio Valley Conference match against Tennessee Tech but lost a 6-1 decision against the Golden Eagles, Tuesday, at the Tech Tennis Courts.

The Governors’ top doubles tandem of Frederic Schlossmann and Anton Damberg continued their stellar season, earning their seventh victory of the spring in a 6-3 win against Tennessee Tech’s Elia Gruber and Mika Berghaus on the No. 1 court.



Freshmen Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis earned their fifth win together defeating the Golden Eagles’ pairing of Andrea Rodeia and Evzen Holis, 6-2. The Govs’ No. 3 pairing of Oliver Andersson and Hogan Stoker fell, 6-0, in their match.



Despite the early advantage, the Governors were not able to maintain their momentum in singles play, dropping each of their matches.

Results vs. Tennessee Tech

Doubles

Singles

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Senior Day, follow the men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team (5-8, 1-2 OVC) concludes its regular season against Tennessee State in a Friday 2:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts for Senior Day. Prior to the match, the Govs will recognize both its seniors in Damberg and Oliver Andersson.