Yellow Creek Baptist Church holds Easter Egg Hunt for local community

Cumberland City, TN – Yellow Creek Baptist Church held its annual Community Easter Egg Hunt this past Saturday, April 16th, 2022. The weather was overcast, warm with a slight breeze.

“The weather was great. Originally it was forecasted for 40 percent of rain today. So I prayed daily the LORD would take care of that. It rained last night and I was nervous that the fields would be messy. But even walking around in flip flops there were no problems out there,” said event coordinator Jasmine Atkins.

Over 15,000 eggs were separated into four sections Pre-K, K-1st grade, 2nd-3rd grade, and 4th-5th grade. There was also a place for the crawlers.



200 prize tickets were distributed in each section. Each child that registered got a ticket as well so everyone had a chance to win.



“We had numerous volunteers working for weeks to put this together. They pre-stuffed eggs for weeks. Then our church family came together this past Wednesday night to finish stuffing our eggs,” Atkins stated.



“The power actually went out that night and we stuffed eggs in the dark. It was a bit of a challenge. We had lots and lots of volunteers. Our church family really came through to bring all of this together,” said Atkins.

Once all the kids were in place, the signal was given and everyone raced onto the fields to pick up the eggs. In no time it seemed, all the eggs were gathered and everyone began opening their eggs and looking for prize tickets.

There were three prizes for each age group, a water toy, a riding toy, and an easter basket. All of the prizes were age-appropriate.

“The event was very successful,” Shane Moore, Chairman of the Deacons stated. “I was thrilled to see so many people turn out.”

After it was over, everyone was all smiles and laughter. A good time was had by all at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. This is truly a wonderful family event.

“We are glad everyone turned out today to make this a great event,” said Moore. “If you don’t have a church to call home, you are welcome here.”

Yellow Creek Baptist Church’s next event will be a fireworks show on July 3rd with live music, a bluegrass show, and more.

Photo Gallery

About Yellow Creek Baptist Church

Yellow Creek Baptist Church envisions a church that makes a difference in the lives of people in our ministry area and throughout the world.

Sunday School is at 9:00am. Worship is Sundays at 10:00am.

On Wednesday night, they eat supper together at 5:45pm. It’s free. It doesn’t cost anything. Service is at 6:30pm

Everyone is welcome to come worship with them, come as you are.

Yellow Creek Baptist Church is located at 4506 Ellis Mills Road, Cumberland City, TN.

For more information call 931.289.2901 or visit www.yellowcreekbaptistchurch.com