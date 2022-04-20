Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Highway Supervisor Jeff Bryant endorses Neil Stauffer for District Attorney, stating:

It is my honor to fully endorse Republican Neil Stauffer for District Attorney, 19th Judicial District, in Montgomery County and Robertson County. Neil is foundationally committed to his faith, his family, and his conservative principles.

Through service to our country and in our communities, he has built up an exceptional level of expertise as a legal professional and as a professional leader, making him the most qualified candidate for the job.

Using his expertise, Neil Stauffer has designed a three-part action plan that he will put in place to improve the DA’s Office and make us more secure from crime.



I’ve known Neil Stauffer for several years now, starting when I worked for the City of Clarksville and continuing as we were both part of the 2021 class of Leadership Clarksville. Professionally, I know that Neil is an excellent legal advisor and litigator for the City of Clarksville, where he applied the extensive knowledge and experience, he gained as an Army Judge Advocate.



Personally, I know that he is firmly grounded in his beliefs, values, and sense of duty, and from that foundation, he is an outstanding leader that will go above and beyond to serve our communities as our District Attorney.



Neil Stauffer has a roadmap to modernize the DA’s office so that it can best respond to the increasing caseload in our expanding communities. Neil will emphasize training, development, and specialization so that the office is prepared to seek justice and protect victims in every type of case, and he will coordinate with our legislators to get the resources and additional personnel needed to do this efficiently and effectively.

He will also increase the office’s involvement in our community to actively deter and prevent crime and keep the public transparently informed about it. As District Attorney, Neil will follow his roadmap to make our streets, neighborhoods, and communities safer right away and keep making them safer in the future.

Please join me as I go cast my vote for Neil Stauffer to be our next District Attorney in the 19th Judicial District. Our local Republican Primary Election is currently ongoing, with early voting extending through April 28th, and Election Day scheduled for Tuesday, May 3rd.

Sincerely,

Jeff Bryant

Montgomery County Highway Supervisor