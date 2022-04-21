73.9 F
APSU Women’s Tennis hosts Tennessee State, travels to Murray State this weekend

Austin Peay State University will hold Senior Day, Friday

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis looks to secure OVC Regular Season Championship on Senior Day, Friday. (Eric Elliot, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis looks to secure OVC Regular Season Championship on Senior Day, Friday. (Eric Elliot, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team can secure its fifth Ohio Valley Conference Regular Season Championship and send its four seniors off with one final home victory in a Friday 10:00am match against Tennessee State at the Governors Tennis Courts.

After their home finale, the Governors (9-5, 5-0 OVC) head to the Bluegrass State for their final regular-season contest as a member of the OVC in a Saturday 1:00pm match against Murray State (10-9, 3-3 OVC) at the Bennie Purcell Courts in Calloway County, Kentucky.
 
Austin Peay State University will celebrate its four seniors – Danielle Morris, Honoka Nakanishi, Martina Paladini-Jennings, and Aleks Topalovic – following its match against the Tigers, with festivities beginning at approximately 12:30pm.
 
2021-22 APSU Women's Tennis - Danielle Morris. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)In addition to securing another championship and winning their 10th-straight match of the season, a win against Tennessee State (0-13, 0-4 OVC) would mark the longest conference winning streak in program history.
 
The Govs’ have won 10-straight OVC matches three times in program history, with the first being a run that stretched from through 1987-90 seasons, and the most recent being a streak from the 2010 to 2011 campaign.
 
In singles, the APSU is led by the reigning OVC Player of the Week Denise Torrealba, who is 2021-22 APSU Women's Tennis - Honoka Nakanishi. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)10-4 and holds an 8-1 mark from the No. 1 position. Paladini-Jennings also has won 10 matches this season from the No 3 and No. 4 positions.

Torrealba defeated the reigning OVC Player of the Year in Southeast Missouri’s Romana Tarajova, on April 16th, while Paladini-Jennings came back to earn the match-clinching point against SEMO’s Ksenia Shikanova.

2021-22 APSU Women's Tennis - Martina Paladini-Jennings (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)Torrealba and Nakanishi highlight the APSU Govs’ doubles pairings with nine wins this season and boast a 7-0 record from the No. 1 position. 

The Governors will receive an automatic doubles advantage and singles point due to Tennessee State only having five players.

The wins will count as wins by default and be credited to the No. 3 doubles and No. 6 singles positions.

Austin Peay State University is 31-1 against Tennessee State since 1989 – it’s most wins over any program in that span – and has won 24-straight matches against the Tigers since 1998. 


2021-22 APSU Women's Tennis - Aleks Topalovic. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)The Racers are sixth in the OVC standings, but coming off a narrow, 4-3 victory against Southeast Missouri, Tuesday.

Saturday’s match is the 69th meeting between the two teams. Despite the Racers holding a 47-21 lead in the all-time series, APSU has won the last four matches in the series dating back to 2018.

About the Tennessee State Tigers

2022 Record: 0-13, 0-4 OVC
2021 Record: Did not compete
2021 Season Result: Did not compete
Returners/Newcomers: N/A
All-Time Series (Since 1989): 31-1 APSU

Last Meeting: Austin Peay claimed its 13th win of the 2019 season against Tennessee State, on March 23rd, 2019. After sweeping doubles, the Govs won in straight sets across all six singles positions to claim their first OVC win of the season. 

About the Murray State Racers

2022 Record: 10-9, 3-3 OVC
2021 Record: 8-10, 4-3 OVC

2021 Season Result: After entering the 2021OVC Women’s Tennis Championship as the No. 3 seed, the Racers were swept by Austin Peay, 4-0, in tournament’s semifinals.

Returners/Newcomers: 5/5.
All-Time Series (Since 1970): 47-21 MSU
Last Meeting: See “2021 Season Result”


Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ matches against Tennessee State and the Racers, follow the APSU women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

After locking in the No. 1 seed in the OVC Women’s Tennis Championship following MSU’s victory against Southeast Missouri, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will play the winner of the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchup in the tournament, April 30th at the Wesselman Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
