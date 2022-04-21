Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis plays Tennessee State at home, Friday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team returns home to celebrate Senior Day when it hosts Tennessee State in a Friday 2:00pm match at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors will honor their two seniors, Anton Damberg and Oliver Andersson, between the women’s and men’s matches against Tennessee State, with festivities beginning at approximately 12:30 p.m.

With a victory against Tennessee State, the Governors (5-8, 1-2 OVC) would post their highest regular-season finish since 2016 at third and lock in the No. 3 seed in the next week’s OVC Men’s Tennis Championship.



As the No. 3 seed, the APSU Govs would face the No. 2 seed which will be the loser in Saturday’s match between Tennessee Tech and Belmont.



The No. 3 finish in the OVC’s regular season would be the best for the Govs since a third-place finish in 2016.



Damberg and sophomore Frederic Schlossmann lead the Governors in singles and doubles victories with five and seven, respectively.



The Regensburg, Germany native has also won two of three OVC matches this season, with all five of his victories coming from the No. 1 singles court. Damberg has spent most of the season from the No. 3 position, where he has earned a quartet of his victories.



A two-time OVC Doubles Team of the Week pairing, Schlossmann and Damberg have won a team-best four-straight match and are 2-0 in OVC play.



After picking up just two victories across the last two seasons, Tennessee State has won five matches this year and won their first conference match since 2017 in a 4-3 victory against Eastern Illinois, April 15th.

About the Tennessee State Tigers

2022 Record: 5-19, 1-2 OVC

2021 Record: 0-12, 0-4 OVC

2021 Season Result: After failing to pick up a conference win last season, the Tigers finished sixth in the OVC and missed the conference tournament.

Returners/Newcomers: 3/5

All-Time Series (Since 2004): 17-0 APSU

Last Meeting: The Governors defeated Tennessee State, 6-1, in their OVC opener, March 20, 2021. After claiming victories on the No. 1 and No. 3 doubles positions, the Govs picked up straight-set victories from their top five singles lines to claim the win.

