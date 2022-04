Clarksville, TN – On April 21st, 2022 at about 1:15pm, at Glenellen Elementary School, 825 Needmore Road, the schools’ principal was physically assaulted.

The assault occurred in the school building during a meeting between a parent of an attending student and the principal. The school’s video surveillance system captured the assault.

The parent fled the school prior to law enforcements’ arrival. School Resource Officers (SROs) responded and are investigating the assault.