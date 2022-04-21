Nashville Ballet to hold Family Day at The Ballet this Sunday, April 24th

Nashville, TN – Nashville Ballet’s beloved annual Family Day at the Ballet will make its highly anticipated return to Sylvan Park on Sunday, April 24th.

Held right on-site at the Martin Center for Nashville Ballet, this fun and festive event will feature a wide variety of games, activities, storytimes, plus a special performance by the artists of NB2, Nashville Ballet’s official second Company.

An annual treat for dance-loving little ones and new movers alike, Family Day at the Ballet gives families the opportunity to experience the magic of dance together. Ideal for ages 4–8, each activity is designed to help little ones engage, create, and move.



“Family Day is one of our favorite events of the year,” said School of Nashville Ballet Programs and Events Manager Rachel Stover. “This is our opportunity to share what we love about dance with our community, and it’s our hope that each family has fun, experiences something new, and leaves with a deeper appreciation for this beautiful artform.”



Entrance to Family Day at the Ballet is free to the community on Sunday, April 24th from 12:00pm–4:00pm. Free activities include movement exercises and games with School of Nashville Ballet faculty, performance-inspired crafts, and storytimes with Nashville Ballet teaching artists.



Family Day at the Ballet will also include a performance of the classic Mexican Folktale Borreguita and the Coyote, featuring the artists of NB2. This delightfully clever ballet, set to Spanish-style classical guitar and choreographed by Nashville Ballet Artistic Director Paul Vasterling, will entertain and educate children of all ages on the importance of using wisdom in tricky situations. Attendees can choose to attend the 12:30pm performance or 2:30pm performance for just $20.00 and enjoy the free activities before and after.

To complete the fun-filled afternoon, Nashville Ballet will be joined by community partners Padrino’s Pops and Parnassus Books, where guests can purchase popsicles, books that inspired the activities they completed throughout the day, and more!

Family Day at the Ballet is sponsored by Braces by Dr. Ruth. To learn more about Family Day at the Ballet or to purchase tickets to see Borreguita and the Coyote, please visit nashvilleballet.com.

About Nashville Ballet

Nashville Ballet is the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee. Nashville Ballet presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director Paul Vasterling.

Nashville Ballet and the second company, NB2 (a pre-professional training company), provide more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through season performances and its Community Engagement programming.

Curriculum-based Community Engagement programs bring dance education to community centers, colleges, public libraries, and public elementary, middle, and high schools across the state. School of Nashville Ballet brings world-class dance instruction to students ages 2 and up.

To learn more about Nashville Ballet, please visit nashvilleballet.com.

Nashville Ballet receives public funding from Metro Arts, Tennessee Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Contributions from local, regional, and national institutional funders and community partners, as well as hundreds of generous individuals, provide ongoing support of Nashville Ballet’s mission-critical programs.