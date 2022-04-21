73.3 F
Clarksville
Thursday, April 21, 2022
TDOT to continue Emergency Paving to Repair Potholes in Middle Tennessee

Tennessee Department of Transportation - TDOTNashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting daytime lane closures for the following emergency paving projects for the week of April 21st–27th, 2022.

Davidson County

Rogers Group Inc. will be working on I-24 from SR 249/New Hope Road to near SR 155/Briley Parkway (MM 31 – 42). They’ll be in both the east and westbound lanes from 9:00am–3:00pm.

Alternating lane closures will be conducted on SR 155 while Rogers Group Inc. mills and paves the east and westbound lanes of Briley Parkway between Centennial Boulevard and I-40 (MM 26-27)
 
Emergency paving projects and pothole patching work are also being conducted in the overnight hours on interstates in Davidson County and Cheatham County.
 
Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes using this form: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/maintenance/maintenance-request.html. From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information.
 
As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

