APSU Softball is on the road this weekend to play Eastern Illinois

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team travels to Eastern Illinois this weekend to take on the Panthers in a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series.
The Govs (21-20, 8-9 OVC), who sit in sixth place in the league standings two games ahead of the Panthers (21-23, 6-11 OVC), open this weekend’s action with a Saturday 1:00pm doubleheader followed by a single game on Sunday at 1:00pm.
Three other Govs also enter the weekend batting over .300 this season, led by designated player Kylie Campbell (.342, 3 HR, 19 RBI), shortstop Brooke Pfefferle (.333, 5 HR, 31 RBI), and outfielder Megan Hodum (.313, 33 runs, 9 RBI).
In the circle, Jordan Benefiel heads the APSU Govs pitching corps with a 10-7 record, including a 2.92 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 117.2 innings of work, while Harley Mullins is 6-5, with a 4.25 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 89 innings pitched and Samantha Miener at 5-8, with a 4.10 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 58 innings.
The Panthers are led offensively by Hannah Cravens (.350, 13 HR, 42 RBI), Jaylen Prichard (.333, 1 HR, 18 RBI) and Megan Burton (.315, 8 HR, 30 RBI).
Alexa Rehmeier tops the EIU pitchers, with a 10-7 record, including a 3.76 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 82 innings of work.
Inside the Lines
Austin Peay State University coach Kassie Stanfill needs one win to tie former coach Tara McCoy (1999-04) for second-place all-time in career APSU wins, with 93.
Lexi Osowski needs three hits to move into a tie with Amanda Travis (1996-99) for the sixth-most in program history, with 184.
Brooke Pfefferle’s next game appearance will be the 207th of her career, moving her alone into second place all-time for career games played at APSU.
Emily Harkleroad needs one stolen base to move into a tie with Carol Gray (1987-90) for 10th all-time, with 27 career steals.
Next Up For APSU Softball
The Austin Peay State University softball team returns home to Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field this Wednesday afternoon to play host to Murray State for an OVC mid-week doubleheader.
For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.