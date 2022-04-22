Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball defeats UT Martin, Chattanooga

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team kept itself in the hunt for the Ohio Valley Conference’s beach volleyball regular-season title by picking up a pair of wins over in-state rivals UT Martin, 4-1, and Chattanooga, 3-2, at the OVC Weekend at APSU, Friday, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

Austin Peay (17-9, 5-1 OVC) fell behind in the first match to go final with UT Martin (13-7, 5-1 OVC) knocking off Caroline Waite and Janvier Buggs in the No. 4 match.



However, that was the last point the Skyhawks would score in the match and the Governors tied the match when Karli Graham and Elizabeth Wheat rallied from a first-set loss to beat Addy Vaughn and Audrey Haworth in three sets.



The APSU Govs also picked up a win in the extension match with the duo of Jaida Clark and Erin Eisenhart winning in the first and third sets to pick up a three-set victory over the Skyhawks.



With the top-three pairings on the court, Austin Peay State University grabbed the first point when Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead picked up a three-set win on the No. 1 line.

After dropping the first set, 22-20, to Dylan Mott and Karen Scanlon, Bullington and Mead rallied with 21-15 and 15-7 set wins to give the Govs a 2-1 advantage.



The No. 2 pairing was the next to go final and the tandem of Brooke Moore and Mikayla Powell beat UT Martin’s Hannah Phillips and Kambree Lucas handily to score the match-clinching point. Moore and Powell held the Skyhawks’ pairing to just 14 points in the first set, but were even better in the second set, allowing just 12 points en route to the win.



In the final match left on the sand, Demi McInnis and Tegan Seyring picked up another point for the Governors with a two-set win. McInnis and Seyring were dominant in the second set, closing with a 21-11 win over Logan Wallick and Haeleigh Paulino to end the match.



In the second match of the afternoon, Austin Peay State University jumped out to a 2-0 lead over Chattanooga (14-12, 3-3 OVC) with wins in the No. 5 and No. 4 matches.

Graham and Wheat picked up the first point – and second win of the day – with a workmanlike, two-set victory on the No. 5 line. Then after dropping the first set, Waite and Buggs rallied to win the second and third sets to claim a three-set victory on the No. 4 line.



Clark and Eisenhart also picked up their second win on the day in the extension match, beating Madelina Myers-Osband and Grace Frigaard in three sets.



With APSU needing just a single point in the final three matches on the sand, the Mocs were able to get a point back when Neva Clark and Paige Gallentine beat Moore and Powell in three sets in the No. 2 match. But Austin Peay State University wasted no more time picking up the match-clinching point, with Bullington and Mead beating Chattanooga’s Baylee Young and Gylian Finch in three sets to secure the win.



In the final match left on the court, Chattanooga was able to make the final score 3-2 when Bailey Steger and Hanley Lomax beat McInnis and Seyring in three sets. But it was too little, too late for the Mocs and the Govs improved to 10-0 at home this season.



After winning twice, Friday, Austin Peay State University is tied atop the conference standings with UT Martin – who bounced back to beat Morehead State in their second match of the day.

If the Governors and Skyhawks both win their final two matches, Saturday, they will share the regular-season title and tiebreakers will determine which team is the No. 1 seed at the OVC Beach Volleyball Championship.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will wrap up the regular season, Saturday, with a 12:30pm match against Morehead State and a 4:30pm match against Eastern Illinois. Then the Governors travel to the OVC Beach Volleyball Championship, April 28th-30th, hosted by Morehead State at the Fazoli’s Breadstick Beach in Morehead, Kentucky.

For news and updates on everything Governors beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

OVC Weekend at Austin Peay Day One Results

Austin Peay def. UT Martin, 4-1

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Karen Scanlon/Dylan Mott (UTM) 20-22, 21-15, 15-7

2. Brooke Moore/Mikayla Powell def. Hannah Phillips/Kambree Lucas (UTM) 21-14, 21-12

3. Demi McInnis/Tegan Seyring def. Logan Wallick/Haeleigh Paulino (UTM) 21-16, 21-11

4. Kayla Carrell/Addison Conley (UTM) def. Caroline Waite/Janvier Buggs 21-12, 21-10

5. Elizabeth Wheat/Karli Graham def. Addy Vaughn/Audrey Haworth (UTM) 19-21, 21-16, 15-7

Ext. Jaida Clark/Erin Eisenhart def. Brooke Kuball/Mary Leslie Cranford (UTM) 21-18, 16-21, 15-13

Austin Peay def. Chattanooga, 3-2

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Baylee Young/Gylian Finch (UTC) 21-13, 16-21, 15-10

2. Neva Clark/Paige Gallentine (UTC) def. Brooke Moore/Mikayla Powell 21-11, 14-21, 15-12

3. Bailey Steger/Hanley Lomax (UTC) def. Demi McInnis/Tegan Seyring 17-21, 21-17, 15-10

4. Caroline Waite/Janvier Buggs def. Victoria Cerino/Madi Morris (UTC) 17-21, 21-14, 15-6

5. Elizabeth Wheat/Karli Graham def. Julia Davis/Joy Courtright (UTC) 21-17, 21-14

Ext. Jaida Clark/Erin Eisenhart def. Madelina Myers-Osband/Grace Frigaard (UTC) 17-21, 21-16, 15-12