Austin Peay State University to hold Three Spring Commencement Ceremonies on May 6th

Clarksville, TN – On May 6th, Austin Peay State University (APSU) will hold three commencement ceremonies to honor the University’s Spring 2022 graduates.

That Friday at 9:00am in the Dunn Center, Austin Peay State University will celebrate the undergraduate degree candidates from the College of Business and the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences.

Each graduate may receive up to eight tickets for guests to attend the event, and they may reserve their tickets at this link.



That Friday at 1:00pm in the Dunn Center, the APSU will celebrate the undergraduate degree candidates in the College of Arts and Letters, the College of STEM, and the Eriksson College of Education, as well as anyone earning a Bachelor of Science in General Studies or an Associate of Science in Liberal Arts.



Each graduate in these colleges may also receive up to eight tickets for guests, and those tickets are available at this link.



That Friday at 4:00pm in the Dunn Center, APSU will celebrate all graduate students, earning a master’s degree or above.



Each graduate in these colleges may also receive up to eight tickets for guests, and those tickets are available at this link.



Austin Peay State University offers a free live webcast of each commencement ceremony. A link to the webcast will be made available on the commencement webpage, http://apsu.edu/commencement/commencementinformation/webcast.php within 24 hours before the ceremony. Commencement is also aired live on CDE Lightband Channel 9, Spectrum Cable Channel 192, or AT&T Uverse Channel 99, and it can be heard on WAPX-FM radio, 91.9Mhz.

Any updates about the ceremony will be emailed to participating graduates and posted on the University’s social media accounts and the commencement webpage, www.apsu.edu/commencement/index.php.