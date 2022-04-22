City of Clarksville announces Free Downtown Parking until May 2nd

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville will offer free parking throughout the Downtown Clarksville area until May 2nd, 2022. The City is transitioning from IPS parking meters to analog meters as a cost-savings measure identified by the Clarksville Parking Commission in March.

As part of the transition, set to be completed on May 2nd, the new on-street rates set by the Parking Commission are as follows:

$0.05 – Two minutes

$0.10 – Four minutes

$0.25 – 10 Minutes

$1.50 – One hour

$6.00 – Four-hour maximum

The free parking period is in effect until May 2nd and will only apply to on-street metered parking and will not include City surface lots or garages.

For the Cumberland Parking Garage and C-Lot, located on Commerce Street and South Second Street, drivers will still need to pay for parking by entering their license plate number at the kiosk. They have the option to conveniently pay with coins, cash, or card.

Once ParkMobile returns on May 2nd, patrons will have the additional option to use that as a payment method without going to the pay machine or paying at the meter. Please note that a $0.35 convenience fee will be charged to the end-user by ParkMobile for each transaction in the app.

Parking will not be enforced during the transition period for on-street meters; however, parking will continue to be enforced for all surface lots and garages between 8:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and is free on the weekends and after 5:00pm on weekdays, with the exception of the reserved garages.

Drivers who park at the Cumberland Parking Garage and C-Lot will have the option to pay $0.25 for 10 minutes or $1.50 an hour, with a maximum of $6.00 per day. Customers are encouraged to bring accurate change as the kiosks do not provide change.

Additional information regarding downtown parking hours, enforcement, and more can be found at https://bit.ly/3mG0zQT.