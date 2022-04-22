Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Ukrainian flag to be added to McGregor Park

Clarksville, TN – To support and stand with the people of Ukraine, the City of Clarksville and the Clarksville Rotary Club will hold a flag-raising ceremony at 2:00pm on Monday, April 25th, 2022, at the International Avenue of Flags at McGregor Park located at 640 North Riverside Drive.

A donation of $2,380.75 was accepted by the City of Clarksville from the Clarksville Rotary Club for the purpose of purchasing a new 30’ high and 6” diameter flagpole.

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and members of the Rotary Club will be in attendance to speak at the ceremony.

On Thursday, February 24th, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine in what has largely been seen as an unprovoked attack and has been condemned by the United States government and other countries around the world.

