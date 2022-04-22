Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests Tandrea Sanders for assault against Glenellen Elementary School principal

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports Tandrea Laquise Sanders is now in custody for assault with a $5000 bond. She is currently being booked into jail. Prior to her arrest, MCSO officials spent the night looking for Sanders.

On April 21st, 2022, School Resource Officers (SROs) responded to Glenellen Elementary School, 825 Needmore Road, Clarksville Tennessee to investigate a physical assault against Mrs. Emily Clark, the school’s principal. The investigation included a review of the school surveillance cameras which identified the suspect as, Tandrea Laquise Sanders of Clarksville.

Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson stated, “We as parents and community members have absolutely had enough. Our SROs are working tirelessly to maintain safety on our school campuses for students and school staff. Dealing with the behavioral issues of an adolescent student is challenging enough, now we have a parent who feels that they can come to a school campus and act in this manner. This is not the first time that this has occurred.



Well, I can tell you that circumstances like this will not be tolerated. I spoke with District Attorney Nash this morning about this incident and will ensure that Sanders is prosecuted to the fullest extent possible. A message needs to and will be sent. The example starts here with Sanders and this incident”.



Sheriff Fuson is requesting seven new school resource officers in the upcoming county budget.



Due to an increase in assaultive activity in some of our high and middle schools, Sheriff John Fuson implemented new staffing strategies to address this increase in activity. One of which added an additional SRO at some of our High and Middle Schools. This creates a shift in personnel that requires some of our elementary schools to once again, share an SRO. This is the case with Glenellen.

Seven additional SRO’s have been requested for next school year to ensure a 1:1 SRO/School ratio in our elementary schools, and a 2:1 ratio for some of our middle and high schools.