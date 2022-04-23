APSU Men’s Tennis loses to Tennessee State, 5-2

Clarksville, TN – After honoring its two seniors, Anton Damberg and Oliver Andersson, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 decision against Tennessee State, Friday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (5-9, 1-3 OVC) jumped out to an early advantage against the Tigers (6-19, 2-2 OVC) after claiming wins from its No. 1 and No. 3 doubles positions.

The Governor’s top tandem of Frederic Schlossmann and Damberg continued to shine from the No. 1 position against the Tigers, winning their team-best eighth match of the spring in a 6-1 victory against TSU’s Daniel Perez Carballo and Diego Britt-Albarez, remaining perfect in OVC play at 3-0.



Andersson and freshman Hogan Stoker’s match was the next to go final, as the duo earned their fourth win of the season and second in conference action.



The Govs’ freshman pairing of Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis had their match go unfinished while leading 4-3.



Damberg finished with a perfect Senior Day performance, winning in a pair of 6-1 sets on the No. 3 singles court to secure his team-best sixth win of the season.



After dropping to proceeding two matches on the No. 6 and No 4 positions, Schlossmann fell in a pair of narrow sets from the top line to put the Tigers one point away from securing the win.



After winning the first set, 7-5, Andersson fell in the following sets, 7-5, 6-1, respectively, before Becchis dropped his three-set match on the No. 5 court.



Following the loss, the Governors enter the postseason as the No. 4 seed in the OVC Men’s Tennis Championship.

Results vs. Tennessee State

Doubles

Order of Finish: 1, 3*

Singles

Order of Finish: 3, 6, 4, 1, 2*, 5

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the OVC Men’s Tennis Championship, follow the men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team faces No. 5 Eastern Illinois on April 29th in a 2:00pm match at the Wesselman Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana. APSU defeated Eastern Illinois, April 9th, and have won 13 of their last 14 matches against the Panthers.