59.6 F
Clarksville
Saturday, April 23, 2022
HomeEducationAustin Peay State University brightens campus with Plant the Campus Red event
Education

Austin Peay State University brightens campus with Plant the Campus Red event

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University's annual Plant the Campus Red. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University's annual Plant the Campus Red. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) held its 23rd annual Plant the Campus Red to brighten up the University on Thursday, April 21st, 2022 with about 10 teams of faculty, staff, students, and community members volunteering to plant flowers, trees, and shrubs across campus.

This beautification project began in 1999 following the tornado that damaged campus as a way to commemorate the event and help the Austin Peay State University community foster a deeper connection to the University.
 
“It is an all-inclusive volunteer event where faculty, staff, students, and the community with the Montgomery County Master Gardeners all have a chance to volunteer together,” Wes Powell, APSU director of landscape and grounds, said.

“That’s one of my favorite parts about it. And it brightens up the campus for the spring. We try and get it a couple of weeks before graduation so everything is nice,” stated Powell.

Austin Peay State University's annual Plant the Campus Red. (APSU)
Austin Peay State University’s annual Plant the Campus Red. (APSU)
Previous articleNashville Sounds take down Charlotte Knights, 12-2
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online