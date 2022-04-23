Nashville Predators, American Red Cross work to make blood donation goals with multi-city, blood drives April 25th-29th

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross is continuing the partnership with the Nashville Predators Foundation to host a multi-city blood drive April 25th – April 29th.
All presenting donors will receive a Predators foam hockey puck while supplies last. All presenting donors will be automatically entered into a drawing to win an official American Red Cross logo puck signed by a current Nashville Predators player from each blood drive location.
The Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from donations that meet the Food and Drug Administration’s criteria for convalescent plasma may be used to treat immunocompromised patients battling COVID-19.
“We are urging all who can to come to donate at these Predator donation sites to help us continue to replenish the blood supply on hospital shelves,” said Clif Redish, interim regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “As we go into summer travel season, we expect to see donations decline, so it is important to have our donors show up every 56 days to donate whole blood. We are thankful that our partners, the Nashville Predators, are always there to help our community when called upon.” Eighty percent of blood donated to the Red Cross is acquired from blood donations made at blood drives. The organization supplies 40 percent of blood across the nation.
How to Donate Blood
Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: PREDS19 or call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Donors with Sickle Cell Trait
April is also National Minority Health Month — a time to raise awareness about health disparities that disproportionately affect racial and ethnic minority populations. It’s also a time to encourage action through access to care, health education and control of disease complications through blood donation.
At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet, and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait.
This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.
Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org
Blood drive safety
The American Red Cross continues to assess COVID-19 safety protocols and are will remove mask requirements at blood drives and donation centers effective April 25th for employees, volunteers, blood drive hosts, and blood donors.
If a blood drive host has a mask requirement at their facility, that requirement will be honored. Red Cross will also graciously accommodate mask requests from donors where close interaction occurs. Safety remains the top priority during out blood drives.
Individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are still eligible to donate blood and platelets. Knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they receive is important in determining blood donation eligibility.
Nashville Predators Foundation blood donation opportunities April 25th–April 29th
Monday, April 25th, 2022
The Livery Stables Event Hall
1104 Main Street
Pleasant View, TN 37146
1:00pm-7:00pm
Sumner Regional Medical Center
555 Hartsville Pike
Gallatin, TN 37066
10:00am-3:00pm
Courtyard by Marriott
1980 Providence Parkway
Mount Juliet, TN 37122
11:00am-4:00pm
Clarksville American Red Cross
1760 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37043
10:30am-4:30pm
Nashville Predators -Spring Hill Community
125 Stephen P. Yokich Parkway
Spring Hill, TN 37174
12:00pm-6:00pm
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Light Hall
2215 Garland Avenue
Nashville, TN 37232
8:00am-2:00pm
City of Brentwood
Brentwood Library
8109 Concord Road
Brentwood, TN 37027
10:00am-4:00pm
Tuesday, April 26th, 2022
First Baptist Church
613 South Main Street
Goodlettsville, TN 37072
12:00pm-6:00pm
Celebration Lutheran Church
3425 N Mount Juliet Road
Mount Juliet, TN 37122
10:00am-3:00pm
Gold’s Gym Smyrna
567 S. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
11:00am-5:00pm
Ford Ice Center Bellevue
7638 B Highway 70 S
Nashville, TN 37221
12:00pm-6:00pm
Nashville Predators Galleria
1800 Galleria Boulevard
Suite 2075
Franklin, TN 37067
12:30pm-5:30pm
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Light Hall 2215 Garland Avenue
Nashville, TN 37232
10:00am-4:00pm
City of Brentwood
Brentwood Library
8109 Concord Road
Brentwood, TN 37027
10:00am-4:00pm
Wednesday, April 27th, 2022
Collinwood Freewill Baptist
First Avenue North
Collinwood, TN 38450
2:00pm-6:00pm
Clarksville American Red Cross
1760 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37043
10:30am-4:30pm
Nashville Predators World Outreach Church
1921 New Salem Highway
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
1:00pm-6:00pm
Sumner Station
225 Big Station Camp Blvd
Gallatin, TN 37066
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
The Element Nashville
2825 Elm Hill Pike
Nashville, TN 37214
10:00am-3:00pm
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center
1021 Wilkinson Trace
Bowling Green, KY 42103
10:30am-4:30pm
Thursday, April 28th, 2022
Ridgetop First Baptist Church
1757 Highway 41 South
Ridgetop, TN 37152
12:00pm-6:00pm
Nashville Predators – Columbia Community
1106 Nashville Highway
Columbia, TN 38401
11:30am-5:30pm
Faith Lutheran Church
1655 Main Street
Lebanon, TN 37087
12:00pm-6:00pm
Ford Ice Center
5264 Hickory Hollow Parkway
Antioch, TN 37013
1:00pm-7:00pm
Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter
129 West Fowlkes Sreet, Ste 100
Franklin, TN 37064
10:00am-3:00pm
Huntsville Red Cross Donation Center
1015 Airport Rd. SW
Huntsville, AL 35802
10:00am-3:00pm
Friday, April 29th, 2022
Hendersonville Community Church
381 West Main
Hendersonville, TN 37075
10:00am-3:00pm
Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center
1021 Wilkinson Trace
Bowling Green, KY 42103
10:30am-4:30pm
Nashville Predators Winchester Community
1230 South College Street
Winchester, TN 37398
1:00pm-7:00pm
East Tennessee American Red Cross Blood Drive
6921 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37909
1:00pm-6:00pm
