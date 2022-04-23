Nashville Predators, American Red Cross work to make blood donation goals with multi-city, blood drives April 25th-29th

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross is continuing the partnership with the Nashville Predators Foundation to host a multi-city blood drive April 25th – April 29th.

All presenting donors will receive a Predators foam hockey puck while supplies last. All presenting donors will be automatically entered into a drawing to win an official American Red Cross logo puck signed by a current Nashville Predators player from each blood drive location.

All who come to give blood April 19th – May 19th at blood drives or blood collection centers will also receive a $10.00 e-gift card to a merchant of choice and automatically be entered to win a new travel trailer camper that sleeps eight, thanks to Suburban Propane. Details are available at rcblood.org/camper.



The Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma from donations that meet the Food and Drug Administration’s criteria for convalescent plasma may be used to treat immunocompromised patients battling COVID-19.



“We are urging all who can to come to donate at these Predator donation sites to help us continue to replenish the blood supply on hospital shelves,” said Clif Redish, interim regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region. “As we go into summer travel season, we expect to see donations decline, so it is important to have our donors show up every 56 days to donate whole blood. We are thankful that our partners, the Nashville Predators, are always there to help our community when called upon.” Eighty percent of blood donated to the Red Cross is acquired from blood donations made at blood drives. The organization supplies 40 percent of blood across the nation.

How to Donate Blood

Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: PREDS19 or call 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Donors with Sickle Cell Trait

April is also National Minority Health Month — a time to raise awareness about health disparities that disproportionately affect racial and ethnic minority populations. It’s also a time to encourage action through access to care, health education and control of disease complications through blood donation.

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet, and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait.

This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org

Blood drive safety

The American Red Cross continues to assess COVID-19 safety protocols and are will remove mask requirements at blood drives and donation centers effective April 25th for employees, volunteers, blood drive hosts, and blood donors.

If a blood drive host has a mask requirement at their facility, that requirement will be honored. Red Cross will also graciously accommodate mask requests from donors where close interaction occurs. Safety remains the top priority during out blood drives.

Of course, individuals may choose to continue to wear a mask for any reason and masks will be available for those in attendance at blood drives and donation centers. The Red Cross will also continue to socially distance wherever possible at blood drives, donation centers and facilities in alignment with CDC guidance.



Individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are still eligible to donate blood and platelets. Knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they receive is important in determining blood donation eligibility.

Nashville Predators Foundation blood donation opportunities April 25th–April 29th

Monday, April 25th, 2022

The Livery Stables Event Hall

1104 Main Street

Pleasant View, TN 37146

1:00pm-7:00pm

Sumner Regional Medical Center

555 Hartsville Pike

Gallatin, TN 37066

10:00am-3:00pm

Courtyard by Marriott

1980 Providence Parkway

Mount Juliet, TN 37122

11:00am-4:00pm

Clarksville American Red Cross

1760 Madison Street

Clarksville, TN 37043

10:30am-4:30pm

Nashville Predators -Spring Hill Community

125 Stephen P. Yokich Parkway

Spring Hill, TN 37174

12:00pm-6:00pm

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Light Hall

2215 Garland Avenue

Nashville, TN 37232

8:00am-2:00pm

[470ccenter]

City of Brentwood

Brentwood Library

8109 Concord Road

Brentwood, TN 37027

10:00am-4:00pm

Tuesday, April 26th, 2022

First Baptist Church

613 South Main Street

Goodlettsville, TN 37072

12:00pm-6:00pm

Celebration Lutheran Church

3425 N Mount Juliet Road

Mount Juliet, TN 37122

10:00am-3:00pm

Gold’s Gym Smyrna

567 S. Lowry Street

Smyrna, TN 37167

11:00am-5:00pm

Ford Ice Center Bellevue

7638 B Highway 70 S

Nashville, TN 37221

12:00pm-6:00pm

Nashville Predators Galleria

1800 Galleria Boulevard

Suite 2075

Franklin, TN 37067

12:30pm-5:30pm

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Light Hall 2215 Garland Avenue

Nashville, TN 37232

10:00am-4:00pm

City of Brentwood

Brentwood Library

8109 Concord Road

Brentwood, TN 37027

10:00am-4:00pm

Wednesday, April 27th, 2022

Collinwood Freewill Baptist

First Avenue North

Collinwood, TN 38450

2:00pm-6:00pm

Clarksville American Red Cross

1760 Madison Street

Clarksville, TN 37043

10:30am-4:30pm

Nashville Predators World Outreach Church

1921 New Salem Highway

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

1:00pm-6:00pm

Sumner Station

225 Big Station Camp Blvd

Gallatin, TN 37066

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Element Nashville

2825 Elm Hill Pike

Nashville, TN 37214

10:00am-3:00pm

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center

1021 Wilkinson Trace

Bowling Green, KY 42103

10:30am-4:30pm

Thursday, April 28th, 2022

Ridgetop First Baptist Church

1757 Highway 41 South

Ridgetop, TN 37152

12:00pm-6:00pm

Nashville Predators – Columbia Community

1106 Nashville Highway

Columbia, TN 38401

11:30am-5:30pm

Faith Lutheran Church

1655 Main Street

Lebanon, TN 37087

12:00pm-6:00pm

Ford Ice Center

5264 Hickory Hollow Parkway

Antioch, TN 37013

1:00pm-7:00pm

Natchez Trace American Red Cross Chapter

129 West Fowlkes Sreet, Ste 100

Franklin, TN 37064

10:00am-3:00pm

Huntsville Red Cross Donation Center

1015 Airport Rd. SW

Huntsville, AL 35802

10:00am-3:00pm

Friday, April 29th, 2022

Hendersonville Community Church

381 West Main

Hendersonville, TN 37075

10:00am-3:00pm

Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center

1021 Wilkinson Trace

Bowling Green, KY 42103

10:30am-4:30pm

Nashville Predators Winchester Community

1230 South College Street

Winchester, TN 37398

1:00pm-7:00pm

East Tennessee American Red Cross Blood Drive

6921 Middlebrook Pike

Knoxville, TN 37909

1:00pm-6:00pm

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.