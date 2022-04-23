Nashville Sounds defeat Charlotte Knights at First Horizon Park, 9-1

Nashville, TN – Tyler White and Abraham Almonte sent baseballs over the left-field fence, providing the offensive spark for the Sounds’ 9-1 victory over Charlotte in front of 10,867 fans at First Horizon Park on Saturday night. With the victory, Nashville takes their third-straight series to start the season.

Mark Mathias gave the Sounds an early lead in the first with an RBI double, but White crushed a two-run blast off Charlotte starting pitcher and two-time MLB All-Star Johnny Cueto (L, 0-1) to put Nashville up 3-0 in the third. Almonte joined in on the long ball action in the next inning, launching a three-run homer to left field, making it 6-1 Sounds.

Pablo Reyes had an unforgettable night in left field. The second-year Sound made a diving catch to take away a hit from Charlotte in the fifth inning. Reyes earned a standing ovation in his second web gem, going full extension to snag a line drive out of the air before sliding on the outfield turf for the first out in the sixth.



Caleb Boushley put together another strong start. The Hortonville, Wisconsin native allowed one run (1 ER) in five innings of work. He struck out six batters for a second-straight start while allowing two walks. Boushley totaled 84 pitches, with 51 going for strikes.



The Sounds’ offense piled on a few more runs before the night was done. Reyes reached on a fielder’s choice with the bases loaded as Alex Jackson scored on an error by the Charlotte third baseman. Brice Turang tallied two more runs with an RBI single to center, giving the Sounds nine runs.



J.C. Mejía, Luke Barker and Miguel Sánchez continued the run of Nashville bullpen dominance. They combined to pitch one-hit baseball over the final four innings, allowing one walks while striking out five.



Almonte, Mathias and Jackson finished with multi-hit games. Almonte also led the squad with three runs scored and three RBI.



The series finale is set for tomorrow afternoon at First Horizon Park. Dylan File (1-0, 5.54) takes the mound for the Sounds against Emilio Vargas (0-2, 10.03) for Charlotte. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds have taken the first three series of the season for the first time since 2003. That season, Nashville swept Iowa and Albuquerque to start 6-0. They then beat Iowa in three of four games for the three series wins.

Tyler White has a seven-game hitting streak and his batting .440 (11-for-25) in that span. He also has seven hits in the series vs. Charlotte with seven RBI and three hits for extra-bases.

With tonight’s win and Columbus’ loss at Indianapolis, the Sounds move into a tie for first place in the International League West Division.

The Sounds played nine more innings of errorless baseball. They have not committed an error since April 14 at Gwinnett, a streak of 79 1/3 innings.

