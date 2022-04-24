Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf sit in Sixth at OVC Championships

Cape Girardeau, MO – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team wrapped up day one of the Ohio Valley Conference Championships Sunday with senior Adam Van Raden leading the way, shooting a 1-under 71 at Dalhousie Country Club.

Van Raden’s 1-under 71 matched his best round of the spring season as the Grand Forks, North Dakota native is tied for second after day one. Van Raden is one of just four players to shoot under-par Sunday as the course saw a light rain along with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Van Raden battled the elements and tallied four birdies to go along with 11 pars.

As a team, the Govs are in sixth after shooting 17-over 305. APSU sits just three spots back of fourth place while Tennessee Tech leads after day one, followed by SIU Edwardsville, UT Martin, Belmont, and Murray State. After three rounds of stroke play, the top four teams advance to match play on the final day Wednesday.



Behind Van Raden, freshman Payne Elkins shot a 5-over 77 to finish tied for 19th. Elkins got off to a slow start before rallying on the back nine with six pars and one birdie. Fellow freshman Reece Britt finished tied for 21st after shooting 6-over 78. Britt registered two birdies on day one to go along with nine pars.



Rounding out the scoring for the Govs was senior Chase Korte, shooting a 7-over 79 to finish tied for 25th after the conclusion of the first round. Korte began the day with a birdie and back-to-back pars before a string of tough holes to end the front nine. Korte ended the day with five pars and one birdie on the back nine. Senior Micah Knisley finished tied for 37th after shooting a 10-over 82.



The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back on the course for day two of the OVC Championships Monday at 8:00am.

Team Results (Day One)

Tennessee Tech (+8) UT Martin (+12) SIU Edwardsville (+12) Belmont (+14) Murray State (+15) Austin Peay (+17) Morehead State (+18) Eastern Illinois (+28) Tennessee State (+38)

