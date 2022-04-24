70.7 F
Clarksville Police Department releases update on Shooting at GuestHouse Hotel

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Detectives have taken out a juvenile petition for Especially Aggravated Robbery on a 16-year-old juvenile male from Nashville.

The juvenile used to live in Clarksville and detectives is working with other agencies to locate him at this time.

The two individuals detained by CPD officers right after the robbery occurred were interviewed. It was determined that they were present but not responsible for the shooting/robbery and have not been charged.

The status of the victim that was life-flighted is unavailable at this time. The Clarksville Police Department does not release the names of juveniles charged with crimes and this is still an ongoing investigation.

No other information is available for release at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Henry, 931.648.0656, ext. 5343.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

