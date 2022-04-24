Clarksville Police Department reports Shooting at GuestHouse Hotel

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday night, April 23rd, 2022, at 9:28pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a 911 call from a male staying at the GuestHouse Hotel, stating he had been shot in the leg.

Responding officers observed three black males running from the scene down Wilma Rudolph Boulevard. After a short foot pursuit, two of the individuals were detained but the third person was not located.

No arrests have been made at this time and this is an ongoing investigation. The victim has been life-flighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for his wounds; his status is unknown at this time.



The crime scene unit has been called to process the scene.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Henry, 931.648.0656, ext. 5343.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.