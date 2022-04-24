Hopkinsville Community College to hold Spring Commencement Ceremonies on May 6th

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College’s spring commencement will take place across two ceremonies on Friday, May 6th, 2022 from noon until 3:00pm.

The first ceremony, held at noon, will be for students earning an associate of arts (AA) or associate of science (AS) degrees. Participating students should arrive by 11:30am.

The 3:00pm ceremony will be for students earning a technical associate of applied science degree (AAS), diploma, or certificate. Participating students should arrive by 2:30pm.

Both events will be held on the College’s Hopkinsville Campus in the Auditorium Building, Thomas L. Riley Lecture Hall.

Each ceremony will be streamed on HCC’s Facebook page. Videos will be available to view on replay.

According to HCC Registrar Tiffanie Witt, 321 students have applied for 642 credentials – 209 two-year degrees, 22 diplomas, and 411 certificates. Various academic award winners will be recognized along with the announcement of HCC’s Spirit Cup winner.

Tickets are required for entry.

