APSU Baseball plays North Alabama at Raymond C. Hand Park, Wednesday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team begins a five-game nonconference week when it faces a pair of future ASUN Conference foes. The Govs host North Alabama in a Tuesday 6:00pm CT contest at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay State University then takes to the road for a Wednesday 2:00pm CT meeting at Bellarmine in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Governors look to bounce back from a wind-swept weekend at SIUE that saw them drop three games to the Cougars. Austin Peay State University’s offense supplied 33 runs over the weekend but could not keep pace with host SIU Edwardsville’s 54-run barrage.



Right fielder Harrison Brown went 4-for-4 with a double, home run and four RBI in the series finale and led the APSU Govs with a .444 batting average on the weekend. Third baseman Michael Robinson had 10 RBI in the series, including seven RBI as part of a 3-for-5, two-home run effort in Game 2 of the series.



North Alabama also returns to action after suffering a road sweep over the weekend, dropping three games at Eastern Kentucky. The Lions scored 20 runs during the weekend, but surrendered 40 runs to the Colonels. Center fielder Austin Thrasher went 4-for-8 with five RBI in the first two games of the series before being held hitless in the finale. Catcher Luke Harper has moved into the leadoff spot and has a 13-game hit streak entering this week’s action.



Bellarmine took a game off Central Arkansas in their three-game ASUN series, the third-straight weekend they have claimed a game in an ASUN set. In the Knights’ Game 2 victory, right fielder Jacob Mulcahy was 4-for-6 with a home run and four RBI. On the season. leadoff hitter and left fielder Matt Higgins leads BU with a .351 batting average, 15 home runs, and 49 RBI.

New To The Hand

Austin Peay State University’s athletics department made two major changes to improve the fan experience this spring at Raymond C. Hand Park. First, new netting was installed that extends from dugout to dugout and is 30 feet high to protect the seating area and hillsides behind both dugouts. Fans are reminded foul balls may still enter the seating area but the new netting should provide a safer experience.

In addition, new chairback seating was installed behind home plate. The new reserved seating area provides additional seating space for fans along with cup holders for their ice-cold Coca-Cola products.

On The Mound, Tuesday

RHP Jacob Weaver vs. RHP Jacob Bradshaw

Weaver will make his fourth start of 2022 against North Alabama, Tuesday. It will be his first start since a March 20th outing at Saint Louis that saw him go 1.1 innings. In his last four relief outings, he has allowed three runs on 10 hits over 9.1 innings, picking up a victory against Southern Illinois last week.

Bradshaw will make a midweek start for the Lions for the second consecutive week. Last week against Murray State, he struck out nine batters and allowed four runs on six innings but did not pick up a decision.

Through The Lineup

The Austin Peay State University offense is on a tear over the past nine games, posting a .356 batting average (124-348) and averaging 10.4 runs per game (94 runs). They have posted 26 doubles and 13 home runs for a .543 slugging percentage and own a .436 on-base percentage.

APSU catcher Jack Alexander saw his reached-safely streak end at 35 games, Saturday at SIUE, it was tied for sixth-longest in program history. It also ended a 12-game hit streak that saw him bat .292 (14-51), but with just one hit in his last seven games before going 0-for-3 in the finale.

John McDonald saw his reached-safely streak end at 39 games (18 in 2022) – the 5th longest streak at APSU since 1996 – April 14th against Eastern Illinois. He bounced back with a four-game hit streak that saw him bat .583 (7-12) with 7 RBI before being held without a hit in Saturday’s finale at SIUE.

When McDonald suffered his injury on March 9th, Ty DeLancey took over at first base and is batting .295 (31-105) with 20 RBI since taking over at first base. He brings a 9-game hit streak into the week.



Beginning with his 4-for-4 outing against Eastern Kentucky, on March 13th, utility man Gino Avros is batting .384 (38-99) with 19 RBI and 13 doubles – taking the team lead in doubles (20). He made his 1st career start at second against Southern Illinois, on April 19th, the 6th different position he has played in his career.



Shortstop John Bolton has a hit in 14 of the 18 games since the start of OVC play, March 25, including 8 multi-hit outings. He is batting .338 (22-65) with 8 doubles, and 7 RBI in that span.



Third baseman Michael Robinson went 3-for-5 with 7 RBI in Game 2 of the SIUE series, the first 7 RBI outing by a Governor since Parker Phillips had 7 RBI against Eastern Kentucky during the 2018 season.



Right fielder Harrison Brown notched his first career 4-hit day in the SIUE series finale, going 4-for-4 with 4 RBI. It was his fifth multi-hit day in April. He has 21 hits in 14 games during the month, batting .396 with 3 home runs.



Center fielder Skyler Luna saw a career-best 5-game hit streak end in the SIUE series finale. He batted .368 (7-19) with 4 runs scored during the streak.



Right fielder TJ Foreman has a hit in all six games since his return to the lineup, on April 15th. He is batting .474 (9-19) with 2 doubles, a home run, and 6 runs scored since his return.

