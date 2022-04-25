Austin Peay State University announces change to Baseball Head Coach position

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison announced Monday that APSU Athletics is moving forward with a change in leadership for its baseball program, effective immediately, ending head coach Travis Janssen’s tenure after six-plus seasons.

In his seventh season at Austin Peay State University, Janssen finishes his tenure as Governors head coach with a 169-173 mark. He is one of only three APSU baseball head coaches with 150-plus wins at Austin Peay State University. Janssen set the APSU record for wins in their first season, posting 34 wins in 2016. He has a 272-272 record in 11 seasons as a head coach overall.



“At a difficult time in our baseball program’s history, Travis provided stability and respectability,” said Harrison. “I thank Travis for his efforts serving our program and his family for their support over the past seven seasons.”



The Governors have posted nine wins against teams from the Power 5 conferences during Janssen’s tenure. Austin Peay State University knocked off No. 1 Vanderbilt in 2019, No. 5 Clemson in 2018, and No. 6 North Carolina State in 2017. This season, the Govs won a three-game series against Boston College, their first series win against a Power 5 team since 2013.



In Ohio Valley Conference play, Janssen led APSU to five consecutive OVC tournament appearances after the program missed the tournament the two previous seasons. The Governors finished second in the 2019 regular-season race – their best finish since winning the regular season in 2013.



“Our baseball program has a rich history of success on the field,” said Harrison. “Our expectation is clear – to have the most complete program in the ASUN. We are committed to our student-athletes, alumni, donors, and fans to make this expectation a reality. We will immediately begin a national search for the Governors’ next head baseball coach.”



Assistant coach Trevor Fitts will serve as the Governors interim coach for the remainder of the 2022 season and until a replacement is named.

There is no timeline for the announcement of the 12th Governors’ head baseball coach. The athletics department will make no further comment on the search process or the candidates involved until the search concludes.