Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for April 25th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 25th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Fletcher is an adult, male Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix. Fletcher is a medium-sized dog, up to date on vaccinations, and will be neutered before leaving the shelter. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Shamous is an adult male domestic long-haired cat with possibly Maine Coon mix. He is fully vetted, updated shots, litter trained, and will be neutered before leaving the shelter.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Stubbs is a male medium-sized Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Stubbs is very charismatic, affectionate and a total charmer. He loves to snuggle, is a very chill, relaxed guy and is fine with children, cats, and dogs.

Stubbs can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Autumn is a 2-year-old female sweetheart. She is fully vaccinated, dewormed, on flea and tick prevention, FELV/FIV tested, and spayed. She has polydactyl front paws which basically just means she has extra toe beans. She is a bit shy at first but warms up quickly.

Autumn can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Max is a very sweet 6-year-old male pit bull mix. He is such a nice boy! Neutered, fully vetted, shots updated, heartworm negative and he just loves to play. He is also very good with cats.

Come meet Max through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Cheever is a wonderful, happy, 11-year-old Cattle dog mix. Please don’t let his age fool you! He just got a 100% clean bill of health at the vets, he is neutered, shots updated and house trained. He knows basic commands and recall is good.

He does not wander once he knows his property. Older kids only and no cats please. He does well with other dogs too. Cheever needs outlets to burn off energy whether it be a big yard, hiking, jogging or swimming and needs people who will be sure to meet his energy needs. NO apartments please.



Cheever can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Carlie is an 8-month-old, cute female Labrador Retriever mix. She is completely vetted, microchipped, shots updated, heartworm negative, and spayed. She will be on the smaller side as she currently weighs only 25 pounds. She gets along with children and all dogs, big and small.

For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Sophia Grace is still waiting to find her forever people. She would love a home to call her own. She has wonderful manners as she was a loyal service dog up until her owner passed. She is a 6-year-old mix breed, microchipped, spayed and updated on vaccinations.

She enjoys the company of smaller dogs as big ones tend to scare her and it is unknown about cats. She will love any outdoor activities and a fenced yard with room to run and play would be ideal.

To meet Sophia Grace please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Tig is a very striking one-year-old male cat with the prettiest coloring. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Tig is shy at first but can be bribed with wet food. This boy loves his food!! He has one eye that sort of moves on its own but doesn’t affect him or his sight at all. Gets along great with cats and tolerates cat-friendly dogs. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on him please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Ben is a very active 9-10 years young herding dog mix. He is very energetic and smart, knows commands, and needs a home with plenty of love and belly rubs!! He’s great hiking, biking or running buddy. He is fully vetted, neutered, Heartworm negative and house trained.

He does great with children, plays, and loves to run. He does well with dogs but sometimes his energy might be a bit much for some dogs! Sorry but NO cats please. Ben loves attention, plenty of room to run, and will be your constant companion.

Come set up a meet and greet with Ben! Call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com