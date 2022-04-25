Clarksville Police Department to take part in National Drug Take Back Day

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, April 30th, 2022, agents with the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) will be participating in the National Drug Take Back Day.

The National Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of unwanted and unused prescription drugs both safely and anonymously.

Accepted Items Liquid medications (in leak-proof containers)

Medicated ointment, lotions, or drops

Pills in any packaging (glass bottles, plastic containers, plastic bags, etc.)

Over-the-counter medications Liquid medications (in leak-proof containers)

Pet medications Prohibited Items Blood sugar equipment

Sharps/needles*

Illegal drugs & narcotics (police will accept these items if placed in the container)

Thermometers*

IV bags

Bloody or infectious waste

Personal care products (shampoo, lotions, etc) safe At-Home Disposal

Agents will be located at the following locations between the hours of 10:00am and 2:00pm.