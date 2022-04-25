Clarksville Police Department to take part in National Drug Take Back Day

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, April 30th, 2022, agents with the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) will be participating in the National Drug Take Back Day.
The National Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of unwanted and unused prescription drugs both safely and anonymously.
Accepted Items
- Liquid medications (in leak-proof containers)
- Medicated ointment, lotions, or drops
- Pills in any packaging (glass bottles, plastic containers, plastic bags, etc.)
- Over-the-counter medications
- Pet medications
Prohibited Items
- Blood sugar equipment
- Sharps/needles*
- Illegal drugs & narcotics (police will accept these items if placed in the container)
- Thermometers*
- IV bags
- Bloody or infectious waste
- Personal care products (shampoo, lotions, etc) safe At-Home Disposal
Agents will be located at the following locations between the hours of 10:00am and 2:00pm.
-
Special Operations: 1584 Vista Lane
-
District 1 Precinct: 211 Cunningham Lane
-
District 3 Precinct: 2937 International Boulevard